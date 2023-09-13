The roosting of our scarlet ibis Eudocimus ruber in the wetlands of Icacos has returned for all to see. Not only have the birds returned to this habitat after a long absence, but have done so dramatically.
Having sought the presence of the “reds” at familiar and accessible parts of these wetlands over the past months and only locating the sporadic foragings of a pair, sometimes two, in areas that managed to remain elevated above what seemed like a year-round presence of water, we were thrilled to discover they are now roosting on three mangrove islets at close proximity to the main roadway.
This year has been one of unusual periods of rainfall even during what should have been our dry season. Trips we had planned for the dry time had to be postponed indefinitely because of excess water at targeted locations. Our wetlands were under water to the point of overflowing throughout.
Avian fauna that would have been usually present feeding on exposed mudflats had all but disappeared as these areas remained submerged.
During sunny spells, sightings of species of egrets, purple gallinules, herons and wattled jacanas were precious among the tall grasses because when the clouds returned, only the ducks seemed to adapt.
Over time, we did locate the presence of our scarlet ibis deeper in the wetland where they had retired. Now they have returned out onto the roadside fringes of the wetland, much to the appreciation and pride of the community of Icacos.
We were not the only bird watchers excited to be privy to the return of our scarlet ibis to roost here. Those people who had got the news as well as curious passers-by stopped to view this spectacular event.
The cattle egrets were the first to fly in to take up position on the lower tier of the islets. There was much clamour as these birds settled and resettled on their perch. As one bird rose above the rest, this caused its nearest neighbours to, in turn, become disquieted. When additional birds flew in, relocation of positions ensued, until often the entire flock of birds became engaged in finding the most comfortable space overall.
When the brilliant red of the first set of scarlet ibis began swiftly flying in to claim roosting space on the upper tier of the islets, phone cameras were whipped out to capture the moment.
These birds are known for their distinctive bright red plumage among the mangroves of our wetlands, especially when they fly in the roost in their numbers to cap the stands of mangrove already based by the white of our egrets.
These incoming ibis added to the din of their white neighbours on the lower tier as they, our “live roses of the mangroves”, created quite a commotion, adding their unsettling behaviour to the mix.
As one bird disturbed another and additional numbers flew in, the islets became the centre of attention in an otherwise quiet ambience.
One caiman sounded its hoarse call nearby as a muscovy duck climbed to a higher branch.
When the sun finally dipped behind the vegetation to the west, suffusing the sky with the unmatched beauty of an Icacos sunset, the silhouettes of those still unsettled ibises atop the roost site were the only visible movements heralding the onset of darkness.
The scarlet ibis is the national bird of Trinidad and is protected by law. Now that it has extended its roosting area from the interior of the wetland to its roaside fringes, members of the bird-loving community of Icacos must do their utmost to protect their presence so that the birds will be comfortable in their habitat, and everyone can view their presence as one of the area’s many natural attractions.