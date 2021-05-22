Grant these thy gifts

Christophe Grant has long been lauded in calypso circles as the man with the golden pen.
Grant has inked no fewer than five National Calypso Monarch winning titles. He was the man behind the curtain for the late Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) two crowning moments writing both “Voices From The Ghetto” and “Song of Healing” in 1999 and “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Ancient Rhythms” in 2003.
Grant, an attorney by profession, also helped Denise Plummer earn a long-chased national title in 2001 with “Nah Leaving”. The patriotic anthem, among the best in Plummer’s catalogue, remains a calypso classic to this day.
In the past decade Grant’s pen has also catapulted youngsters Karene Asche and Devon Seale into the national spotlight. Ashe won the national crown in 2011 with his “Careful” and “Uncle Jack” and his “Respect God’s Voice” and “Spirit of Carnival” finally saw Seale over the line in 2016 after a couple runner-up finishes.
He has also composed for six National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) National Calypso Queen winners including the reigning title holder Makeda Darius’ “Not Martin”. And three Young King Monarchs including: Kwesi Jeffers’ “Climate Change” (2010), Stephen Marcelle’s “Politics Does Spoil De Lime” (2013) and Bevon St Clair’s “Another Flambeau”.
So, what exactly goes into writing a classic calypso? Grant said that’s a secret that he may just have to take to his grave.
“As James Bond would say: ‘if I told you I would have to liquidate you’,” the charismatic composer said only half-jokingly last week.
Grant, a former Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) CEO, talked calypso music, life and the pandemic during a periodic 3-day exchange with the Kitcharee on WhatsApp.
“Let’s just say that I understand how to build on a theme lyrically. How to crystallise and expand on a line of reasoning and how to employ the triggers that the calypso crowd seems to respond lustily to ... those are the key ingredients in penning a winning number.,” he continued more seriously.
“But first you need to have a wide vocabulary, a wicked sense of rhyme, rhythm and humour and a good sense of melody that fits the message you wish to send.”
Plenty to bray about
Grant’s rhyme and humour were again evident last week when he penned the most talked about calypso in T&T: “Doh Jackass De Scene”.
The song, sung by Seale, was launched into national consciousness last Saturday when Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley referenced it’s infamous four-word punchline in pleading with nationals to obey Government’s pandemic restrictions, before imposing a state of emergency (SOE) in T&T.
Grant admitted to needing reference to the term when Seale initially approached him with the idea for the calypso.
“Some time ago Devon Seale sent me the urban dictionary meaning re: ‘Doh Jack Ass De Scene’ via WhatsApp. Then more and more I noticed it was becoming the latest slang on the street particularly re: the hardened behaviour of those still disobeying the Public Health regulations, particularly re: the mask wearing under the chin, the liming like at Brian Lara Promenade en masse, the zesser fetes that were not slowing down and other forms of resistance that seemed chiefly responsible for our latest surge,” Grant explained.
It is the calypsonian’s duty, Grant said, to not only educate and warn the population of pressing national issues, but also to “call out” wrong and dangerous conduct. And so, in less that half-an-hour “Doh Jackass De Scene” was written.
“I particularly became concerned that there was the warning that the parallel health care regime was facing imminent collapse. I believed that the situation needed to be urgently addressed by a public service social commentary calypso,” he related.
“I had a telephone conversation with Devon where we expressed our mutual concern for the dire situation the country was facing and he too agreed that this called for an appeal in song that could reach the man on the street (by) speaking his language. Thus, it was settled that we would use the latest slang ‘Doh Jackass De Scene’ as the most apt title of the song.”
The gift of creativity
His awe-inspiring creativity is a gift without which he wouldn’t be able to live, Grant said. Putting thought to lyric on paper and lyric to tune in the air is his own personal form of therapy, he added.
“It’s my oxygen. Without it I can’t breathe. When I am stressed or depressed, where others turn to smoking or drinking or liming for relief, I turn to my creative spirit,” Grant said.
Writing is an outlet he first discovered could also bring reward as a seven-year-old award-winning essay and poetry student at St Margaret’s Government School in St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay.
“I have always been blessed to be able to organise my thoughts and flow like that when it comes to writing. It has always been my gift whether writing essays back in my secondary school days at Presentation College, San Fernando in the 70s or doing my law exams at Cave Hill then Hugh Wooding Law School,” he revealed.
Pressed on revealing more on his secret approach to songwriting Grant relented slightly.
“My gift/skill has been honed by looking closely at the work of the world’s best like Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley etc… and seeing what elements and techniques they utilised to not just reach but to touch people.
“The biggest secret is people must recognise themselves in the song. The song must ‘speak’ to them... that your song represents their innermost views and aspirations, their passions and their hopes ... that’s when your song graduates from just being ‘a song’ and becomes an anthem. And that has always been my goal in songwriting from day one ... to not just write songs but anthems,” Grant concluded.