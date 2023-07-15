‘GRATEFULL’ LEVI CARRIES NAPPY’S TORCH

“Better days are coming for our nation!”
That is the positive declaration the late legendry calypso music composer/innovator Richard “Nappy” Mayers would give his beloved Trinidad and Tobago were he alive to survey modern day society on the islands, says his son reggae artiste Levi Myaz (Levi Mayers).
Nappy passed away nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of Sunday December 12, 1993. He was only 41.
Levi says the “Old Time Days” singer would be “a little bit disappointed” at the rising cases of violent crime and economic hardships faced by his beloved homeland but would have been sure to share reassuring “positive messages with his people”.
“What he would think of modern T&T, it hard to say, but I know what kind of man my father was. He was a simple man, he was giving, generous, like to help people, and a family man. He would have been a little but disappointed (at crime and economic challenges) but as a positive thinking individual he would be telling everyone he knows that better days coming for our nation,” a nostalgic Levi told the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
Levi was only 18 when his father died. He is the spitting image of Nappy. And although he has chosen reggae music as his form of expression, their musical similarities are equally hard to ignore.
Nappy’s energy can certainly be heard in Levi’s latest project “Gratefull” in which he explores all the reasons for which he is thankful, chief of which is being able to carry on his father’s legacy and the loving family unit he has built.
“It has been a good life being the son of Richard “Nappy” Mayers. I think of him quite often. He around in different ways. He’s inescapable,” Levi said.
In the teaching of his father, Levi is challenging all nationals, the people of the Caribbean and by extension the world at large, to identify the things for which they are most grateful, especially in this post-pandemic existence.
“Coming out of the experience the world went through, during the past two years, it caused people to go into self-reflection and really see what is important to them. A lot of people end up spending a lot of time with their family and it put things in perspective a lot as to what is important, what to be grateful for, what worth living for and worth fighting for,” he reasoned.
Thankful for life & love
On a personal level Levi says he is most thankful for his wife Gicelle and three daughters Jahzara, 19, Ife, 4, and Aziza, 6 months. His youngest spent the first ten days of her life at hospital after having post-natal complications, he said.
“She had a bit of a rough landing when she was born and spent ten days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Is a time I wouldn’t want to live again or want anyone to experience. I give thanks everything is blessed now and looking positive. She have no issues now,” Levi beamed.
Levi says the love he shares with his family on the daily is an experience everyone should be afforded in this lifetime. His family features prominently in the Mikhail Gibbings-directed music video for “Gratefull” which is currently on YouTube.
“I pen that song to capture the fact that I have such a great wife and three beautiful daughters. I just wanted to capture the moment and I know a lot of people will be able to relate. I doh think is anything individual or specific to me. I see a lot of songs in the past few years with the title grateful and I think that is a good thing to see everybody expressing the same thing, resonating and vibrating on that frequency,” he shared.
Despite his obvious blessings Levi is first to point out his life is far from perfect and hasn’t always gone to plan.
“There have been lots of ups and downs, but it has made me who I am. Everybody have their lane to trod in and nobody can’t do it for you. It’s a journey of self-discovery, self-realisation and learning the power that dwells within,” he noted.
Like his father Levi declares he remains a true patriot and reps the Red, White and Black with immense pride when he leaves these shores.
“I am grateful for being born in the skin I am, being the person I am, in the country I born in, with the family I have. I grateful to be from Trinidad & Tobago and I always hope and want the best for my country and my people,” Levi concluded.
GRATEFUL LYRICS
Intro
For a wise man will forever be a student,
And we give thanks for the past,
the future and the present,
Vs1
Oh sometimes I sit and reason with myself,
And at times live realized I need some help,
Trodding on,
through hills and valleys,
On life’s rugged roads,
back streets and alleys,
There is my family to live for,
And a mission to complete,
Inna this jungle hear the lion roar,
And I won’t accept defeat,
So I, pick myself up of the ground,
I will admit when I am wrong,
I learn a lesson once again,
Live to fight another day,
For I, I am greatfull,
For life, and food on the table,
Yes I, I am greatfull,
For life, I am so thankfull,
Vs2
So there’s life in a purpose,
life in a balance,
And nobody cannot do this for you,
self reliance,
And no matter what the system say do,
no compliance,
To be one with nature and her way is how
we keep the balance,
Vs3
I have been up and live been down and
around in this game you see,
Circle of life bring me back to reality,
To know my soul purpose and my soul identity,
rise from a low vibration,
For there s a lesson to learn everyday, so
we haffi give praises,
And let Jah sun shine a light through this
world, all through the ages,