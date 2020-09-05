GREAT SOCA BANDS Bringing bliss to the dance floor

Before Machel Montano and Xtatik. Before David Rudder and Charlie’s Roots. Before Carl & Carol Jacobs and Shandileer. There was Kalyan.
As a band Kalyan achieved a number of firsts for the music of Trinidad and Tobago. They were the first local band to be signed to an international record label when they penned an agreement with American powerhouse MCA Records in 1977.
The deal saw the Carl Newallo-led Belmont musical outfit also become the first black band to be signed by MCA where they also became label mates to the biggest pop star of the 70s, British music legend Sir Elton John.
While at MCA they also became the first local band to land on the Billboard charts, doing so twice. In March 12 1977 Kaylan’s hit single “Disco Reggae” broke into the top 20 peaking at number 18 on the Billboard’s Dance club charts. The hit record was famously produced by Tony “Champagne” Sylvester a founding member of American soul and R&B group The Main Ingredient.
Kalyan (pronounced Kal-ee-yan) means bliss in Sanskrit (an ancient Indo-European language of India). It is a name that was given to them by their Transcendental Meditation (TM) teacher Selwyn Bagan on account of their calming energy.
We wanted names that would associate with a different thing from what existed,” recalled the band’s lead guitarist Arthur Marcial during an exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Marcial said in an era when bands carried names like Avengers and Tornadoes they craved a title that stood out. The gifted guitarist joined his former bandmates Newallo (keyboards), Patrick Spicer (trombone), Ronald “Stockley” Barrow (rhythm guitar), and Eustace “Sprocket” Warner (percussion) for a trip down memory lane during an interview recorded by the band’s archivist Andrew Nicolls.
The band’s former members also include Kenneth Cooke (percussion), Oslop David (lead vocals), Franklyn Lindsay (second trumpet/French horn), Lennox Sam (all reeds), Dennis Thomas (drums) and the late musicians Neville Julien (trumpet), George Mapp (percussion), Douglas Tuach (brass) and Rolph Marcial (lead vocals). The band’s manager Ancil Savary has also passed away.
“We didn’t want to go that way so we sought the assistance of our TM. He used to teach us to meditate. A lot of us didn’t understand the meditation so we jokingly called it daydreaming,” Marcial joked.
“He pondered on it for a while and he said you guys give out this peaceful aura. He said Kalyan means bliss in Sanskrit, it suits you guys. We liked it and we went with it.”
A success from the first note
With the band’s first record a massive success the Trini boys found instantaneous super stars with a stage show that was in high demand. Still, Newallo said there was never a feeling within the band that they had achieved anything significant.
“Boy, to be honest, we never really make a big thing of it. It was like anything else. I think the most we ever get on is when (Hasley) Crawford win the 100 meters (at the Montreal Olympics in 1976). I nearly hit the ceiling jumping, that was more (exciting) than the (success of the) music… Oh my god! Really and truly we were happy (with the musical success), but we never show no anxiety. Nothing excited us, but being on that stage,” Newallo related earnestly.
Warner, meanwhile, attributed their overwhelming early success to the band’s tight sound. As the percussionist he was the band’s engine room and heard the greatness in the musicians that surrounded him.
“The precision of the music and tonal harmony is the best way to describe it. You had fantastic musicians who were really locked in with one another. It was an extremely odd thing to hear Kalyan sound in disarray. I have no memory of any instance like that,” Warner said.
Newallo said there were magical moments when the band would be in perfect synch and find a flawless harmony. Those were the moments he said he lived for as a musican.
“I think those were my moments of joy playing with that group. That group was more than a group it was a family. Up to this day when I listen to music the first thing that comes to me is I wonder how it would sound if we were playing that.
“My big moment is when I am about to hit that stage with fellas that I know is my family in music. Sometimes music doesn’t go great all the time. It might be great to the person who’s listening but (not) to the people that playing. I remember when things really got into a groove and you doh get that so often yuh know, but when you get it we all used to look at each other and smile and try to keep it as long as possible going before it breaks up again. The slightest thing breaks it up,” Newallo said.
Unforgettable memories
Patrick Spicer recalled the band’s first experience of winter while touring in Canada.
“We come out in the morning and start to pelt each other in snow,” Spicer started saying before being interrupted by Ronald “Stokely” Barrow.
“Two o’clock in the morning Spicer come and wake me up. He say ‘boy it snowing boy’. I say wham to that, we go see that in the morning. Next thing I start to feel one seta snow on me inside the house eh and Spicer come with a camera,” Barrow said incredulously.
“This is two o’clock in the morning eh, he lie down in some bush and telling me take pictures of him because the bush collecting the snow and he have to send that for he padnas and dem to see in snow. I want to cuss, I come out my warm bed with snow all down meh back,” he continued as his former bandmates all roared with laughter.
Marcial, meanwhile, had an even more incredibly funny story of their touring days. This time the band found themselves on a shuttle train in New York City.
“We were on a shuttle train between avenues in the States without realising it for about ten minutes going backward and forward on the same trip. We find everybody coming off the train when it reach there, it full up everybody come off, but we just sitting there, because we didn’t know, that’s memorable,” Marcial recounted as his former bandmates roared even louder with laughter.
Setting their own trends
Newallo recalled the era as a time when there was no creative example to follow and so the band had to set standards. Tasked by their label to make their music more relatable to their North American audience the band set about experimenting with the fusion of American soul with calypso. They called it soca. Unknown to Kalyan another famous musician Ras Shorty (Garfield Blackman) was back home creating another fusion, this time with African and East Indian rhythms, he also called sokah.
We had no one to follow, so we always had to create our own destiny. When we got our contract in Canada when we played the calypso there people just stood up, but they couldn’t dance to the calypso. We decided we had to do something and we mixed the soul with calypso, soul and calypso we called it soca.
“Unknown to us Lord Shorty at that very same time came up with the very same thing, soca. But his soca was calypso and Indian music, nothing wrong with that, that was great, but it wasn’t our soca. So you had two different types of soca done at the same time. I doh know how that happened. So if you listen to our music you would see our soca is completely different, what we were trying to do is to get the North Americans to be able to dance to our music,” Newallo explained.
The innovative bandleader urges all upcoming musicians to never be afraid to blaze their own path.
“Don’t be afraid to do your own thing. You can take experience from a lot of different areas but formulate a pattern yourself, your own way. We never did music any other way but our way. We never copy anybody. We played your tune, but when we done with it you ask yourself whether is your tune. Be yourself and doh let nothing stop yuh. Whatever is your love continue doing,” Newallo said.
Newallo said to be truly successful requires complete focus in one’s craft saying he never focused on more than one creative discipline at a time.
“When I was doing photography I never did commercial art or music. Whatever I was doing it was that and that alone, because I wanted all my energies in that direction. Why I mention this is since small those are things I loved to do as a recreation and I told myself ‘my friend I am going to do everything I love to do as a boy as a profession’ and I had joy in it regardless of what it is. And that is me. Do exactly what you love to do and try and make that your profession. That is your gift. Use it!” Newallo concluded.