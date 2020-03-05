Green Dot’s Administrative Department cooked their way to the top spot in the company’s 6th Annual Curry Duck Competition.
The cook-off, held at Green Dot’s Bejucal Road, Cunupia head office, on February 28, was contested under the theme ‘Work Hard, Play Harder’ in keeping with just concluded Carnival season, required teams to link their presentation to a current ‘Soca’ song.
And the Admin team with their presentation “Boss Lady”, named after Kees Dieffenthaller’s hit, got the judges’ nod.
Taking second place was the Sales Department with their presentation “DYY Zess”, while there was a tie for third between the HOTT 93/Taj, the Gem Radio combo and the Engineering Department with their presentations "Out for Duck”, “Carry On" and "Outside Duck" respectively.
The event, which is usually an interdepartmental competition saw for the first the participation of combined teams from HOTT 93/Taj and Gem Radio, sister companies under the One Caribbean Media (OCM) umbrella.