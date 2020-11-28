Green fig and saltfish Errol Fabien reflects on 2020

Comedian and founder of Gayelle Caribbean, Errol Fabien enjoyed his first home-cooked meal of green figs and stewed saltfish after the harrowing experience of almost losing his Gayelle Caribbean station and Victoria Street, St Joseph home on October 2. Buoyed by the overwhelming goodwill from people, he’s even willing to overlook several power tools and a water pump that went missing.
Meanwhile, 60-year-old Fabien continues reorganising his home and has vowed to take no chances with the business model going forward. Fabien and his business contacts are exploring the possibility of digitising a plethora of cultural archives. Like many in the cultural and entertainment fraternity, Fabien suffered huge financial losses and was forced to cancel about 15 shows.
The television station promotes local content, and features live performances and interviews with artistes. Documentaries are also aired about the lives and legacies of calypsonians.
On October 1, since Fabien could not meet the payments, the bank had no choice but to evict him. A dejected Fabien admitted he was in the wrong and continues to cast the blame at his door.
On October 2 Fabien’s fans, concerned citizens and well-wishers took to social media and set up an emergency GoFundMe account to render assistance. Eventually he was able to breathe a sigh of relief as news broke he had surpassed his US$60,000 fundraising goal.
Bake and saltfish
Fabien is slowly returning to some semblance of family life.
He said: “On Thursday, I slept by one of my daughters. On Friday, we moved back in and we slept on the ground. We made some bake and saltfish for breakfast. As Sparrow would say ‘All saltfish sweet.’ I even sipped a cup of tea in my home.”
Asked about cleaning and mopping up operations, Fabien said: “We are still sanitising rugs, dusting furniture, cleaning mirrors, bathroom surfaces and kitchen counters. People came by and helped. We still have a to-do list and a lot of work to be done.
“We lost some power tools and a water pump. But we cut our losses. The generosity compensated. People are pitching in to help. We even started doing an inventory. Decluttering. We gave away books, wares, furniture, pots and pans,” added Fabien. He said the volunteers have whittled down to close family members.
“We have no big set of lifting again. We are more into organising. My daughters are helping. It’s not picture-perfect. It’s a work in progress,” said Fabien.
Archiving can happen simultaneously
Moving to the archives, Fabien said: “I am securing the archives. A lot of people have come forward. I am talking about digitising them. There are thousands of archives. It can happen simultaneously. It has to be played to be digitised. Later on, I will host a big thanksgiviving on the station for a couple of hours.”
Fabien added: “I am not taking any chances. We have a lot of business meetings to put things in place. We are busy looking over contracts. I don’t ever want a repeat of such a situation. I was wrong. I appreciate all who helped. Even people who were willing to open their homes. More thanks for those who opened their purses,” added Fabien.
2020 a traumatic year
Coupled with the threat of losing his home, Fabien said he mourns the loss of the late artistic Southern brothers, playwright Tony Hall and Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall. Tony died in April. Sprangalang died on October 2 and was given a grand send-off in San Fernando.
Reflecting on his annus horribilus (horrible year) Fabien said: “2020 has been tough. Not just Covid-19. Sad stories. I lost Tony and Sprangalang after. It’s difficult. I was very close to them. It’s like an era disappeared. I feel like I’m waiting for the next side of my shoes to fall off.”