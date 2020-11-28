Green fig and saltfish Errol Fabien reflects on 2020

Errol Fabien

Comedian and founder of Gayelle Caribbean, Errol Fabien.

Comedian and founder of Gayelle Caribbean, Errol Fabien enjoyed his first home-cooked meal of green figs and stewed saltfish after the harrowing experience of almost losing his Gayelle Caribbean station and Victoria Street, St Joseph home on October 2. Buoyed by the overwhelming goodwill from people, he’s even willing to overlook several power tools and a water pump that went missing.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Fabien continues reorganising his home and has vowed to take no chances with the business model going forward. Fabien and his business contacts are exploring the possibility of digitising a plethora of cultural archives. Like many in the cultural and entertainment fraternity, Fabien suffered huge financial losses and was forced to cancel about 15 shows.

The television station promotes local content, and features live performances and interviews with artistes. Documentaries are also aired about the lives and legacies of calypsonians.

On October 1, since Fabien could not meet the payments, the bank had no choice but to evict him. A dejected Fabien admitted he was in the wrong and continues to cast the blame at his door.

On October 2 Fabien’s fans, concerned citizens and well-wishers took to social media and set up an emergency GoFundMe account to render assistance. Eventually he was able to breathe a sigh of relief as news broke he had surpassed his US$60,000 fundraising goal.

Bake and saltfish

Fabien is slowly returning to some semblance of family life.

He said: “On Thursday, I slept by one of my daughters. On Friday, we moved back in and we slept on the ground. We made some bake and saltfish for breakfast. As Sparrow would say ‘All saltfish sweet.’ I even sipped a cup of tea in my home.”

Asked about cleaning and mopping up operations, Fabien said: “We are still sanitising rugs, dusting furniture, cleaning mirrors, bathroom surfaces and kitchen counters. People came by and helped. We still have a to-do list and a lot of work to be done.

“We lost some power tools and a water pump. But we cut our losses. The generosity compensated. People are pitching in to help. We even started doing an inventory. Decluttering. We gave away books, wares, furniture, pots and pans,” added Fabien. He said the volunteers have whittled down to close family members.

“We have no big set of lifting again. We are more into organising. My daughters are helping. It’s not picture-perfect. It’s a work in progress,” said Fabien.

Archiving can happen simultaneously

Moving to the archives, Fabien said: “I am securing the archives. A lot of people have come forward. I am talking about digitising them. There are thousands of archives. It can happen simultaneously. It has to be played to be digitised. Later on, I will host a big thanksgiviving on the station for a couple of hours.”

Fabien added: “I am not taking any chances. We have a lot of business meetings to put things in place. We are busy looking over contracts. I don’t ever want a repeat of such a situation. I was wrong. I appreciate all who helped. Even people who were willing to open their homes. More thanks for those who opened their purses,” added Fabien.

2020 a traumatic year

Coupled with the threat of losing his home, Fabien said he mourns the loss of the late artistic Southern brothers, playwright Tony Hall and Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall. Tony died in April. Sprangalang died on October 2 and was given a grand send-off in San Fernando.

Reflecting on his annus horribilus (horrible year) Fabien said: “2020 has been tough. Not just Covid-19. Sad stories. I lost Tony and Sprangalang after. It’s difficult. I was very close to them. It’s like an era disappeared. I feel like I’m waiting for the next side of my shoes to fall off.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAHO advises: Avoid travelling and large gatherings

PAHO advises: Avoid travelling and large gatherings

Holiday season gatherings and travel involve risks and people should follow guidance of national and local health authorities to make the holidays as safe as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) assistant director Jarbas Barbosa said on Wednesday.

Tiny dancer, grand movement Ambitions beyond expected measure

Tiny dancer, grand movement Ambitions beyond expected measure

Kerrie Ramoutar brings joy into any room she enters.

The diminutive East Indian dancer brings a mountain of feel-good energy with each wrist twirl and deft foot shuffle of her 4’ 9” frame.

And when her special needs brother, Kavir, mimics her stride into the spotlight, audience cheers usually evolve into tears of admiration.

Green fig and saltfish Errol Fabien reflects on 2020

Green fig and saltfish Errol Fabien reflects on 2020

Comedian and founder of Gayelle Caribbean, Errol Fabien enjoyed his first home-cooked meal of green figs and stewed saltfish after the harrowing experience of almost losing his Gayelle Caribbean station and Victoria Street, St Joseph home on October 2. Buoyed by the overwhelming goodwill from people, he’s even willing to overlook several power tools and a water pump that went missing.

So gih me more Tempo

So gih me more Tempo

Frederick Morton reflects on 15 years of promoting Caribbean culture

Frederick Morton is more than a dreamer.

The founder, chairman and CEO of TEMPO Networks, has a talent for turning ideas into realities. His vision for a regional arts and entertainment TV platform is now in its 15th year. The achievement earned him the prestigious Institute of Caribbean Studies Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Trailblazer award earlier this month in New York, USA.

40 years paranging from Campus to Curacao Friends become family

40 years paranging from Campus to Curacao Friends become family

The year 2020 marks the 40th Anniversary of Los Parranderos de UWI. The group was founded in 1980 when some enthusiastic students of the Spanish Society organised a parang group to play at the annual “Tertulia” event hosted by the Society on the St Augustine campus. Little did those foundation members envisage the long-term effects of their simple initiative. From its humble origins, Los Parrranderos de UWI not only survived but also emerged as one of the premier parang groups on the national circuit. The past 40 years have been a long and rewarding journey punctuated by several important milestones along the way.

A sou sou hand of love for Christmas

A sou sou hand of love for Christmas

A black cake for a ham. Four pounds of sorrel for two chickens. Chicken foot souse for curtains for your house.

That is the comical barter system veteran soca act Bass is proposing this Christmas with his new parang soca jam “Parang Sou Sou” (PSS).

Bass aka Trilo G (Adrian Hackshaw) said he sat and looked on as large sections of the population invested in a series of so called “sou sou” pyramid schemes. He decided to have fun with the concept of investing in the “flower plans” in the hope of “jumping in the water” and having your flower “bloosoom”.