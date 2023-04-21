Green growth defined

Although there are a number of definitions for green growth, or green economy, the general consensus is that it is aimed at fusing the economic and environmental pillars of sustainable development into a single intellectual and policy planning process to produce strong and sustainable growth simultaneously.
“Green economy aims for improved human
well-being and social equity, while significantly
reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities”
(UNEP, 2011).
A green, circular, bio economy is derived from the principles of sustainability with emphasis on urban development and intergovernmental relations in supply chains.
Since the world is quickly heading towards a population of nine billion people by 2050 it is expected that there will be severe anthropological and environmental impacts. Decreasing biodiversity creates an ecological imbalance on a larger scale. Fluctuations in market prices and increased instability in the world economy will naturally follow.
Nations now have to aggressively evaluate current state and trends for fulfilling global accepted targets of green economy. Already the top soil has been so depleted that scientists estimate top soil sustainability to be possible for a mere 60 years which is in reality 60 harvests.
By implementing regenerative agriculture, water, soil and air are conserved and protected. The physical, biological and chemical make up of the soil is left intact. One third of the earth’s surface is grassland of which 70 per cent has been degraded. Through regenerative agriculture, grassland can be restored.
The organic management practices in agriculture help to maximise efficient use of water and improve water quality. This is a means to protect and restore clean water in nearby water sources. Substantial amounts of carbon is captured and stored in the soil to alleviate the effects of climate change.
An added bonus is that it defends againsts pests and diseases while improving soil health and the ecosystem. Several recommendations are made to farmers such as:
• Increase plant diversity to build healthy soils to trap more
water and nutrients
• Vary crop rotations
• Plant multiple species of cover crops together
• Maintain permanent vegetation
• Avoid till farming
• Avoid cover-cropping
As with circular economy, education is vitally important to ensure an increased usage and capacity for regenerative agriculture. It is therefore dependent on a third pillar of sustainable development.
The involvement of the population in non-governmental organisations makes it necessary for education on the development of the greener way of thinking, where there are noticeable weaknesses. Examples we can learn from are the campaigns and policies implemented in other countries e.g. Finland, France, Lithuania, and Great Britain. These nations can offer us experience and real results.
The rallying deterrent used is the investment it takes to transform an existing agricultural industry to utilise and innovate in regenerative agriculture. For many of the older traditional farmers incentives are needed. There is a cost that must be shared in the transitioning process. There is a greater effort to learn new skills and develop new market areas while invigorating a struggling industry that faces flooding, drought, pestilence, and larceny prompting increased suicide particularly in Europe.
Researchers define the main principles of the green economy as “sustainable development, which stimulates economic growth, reduces poverty, while placing natural capital as a major asset; development adapted to the interests and opportunities of each country, regions and local areas ensuring participation of the population, social inclusion; promotion of green industries (renewable energy, waste management, sustainable agriculture); efficient use of natural resources”. (Batare, Znotina: 2019)