Green Machine fires up

Take a “Cyber Parang” in the “Christmas Quarantine”.

That, according to popular parang soca singer RemBunction, is the best and safest way to celebrate this yuletide season.

RemBunction (Roland Yearwood), has infected the airwaves and social media with his positive, comical messages in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic. And while the two offerings have won him plaudits among his growing fan base, he says “Christmas Quarantine (Ah Love It Inside)” and “Cyber Parang” are simply examples of a musician reflecting the times.