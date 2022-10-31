Green power, now!

Ancel Bhagwandeen’s latest invention, a hybrid electric vehicle battery regeneration device, which he calls ‘The Battery Alchemist’, has been accepted at the Global Semi-Finals of climatelaunchpad.org (a global green business idea competition). Bhagwandeen’s invention is the first clean energy project from Trinidad and Tobago to earn a place in the largest global competition for climate change mitigation projects.
The inventor/industrial engineer spoke with the Express recently about his latest invention, the impact of his invention, and his passion to create sustainable technologies tailored for the Caribbean region’s development needs.
Bhagwandeen’s latest invention comes on the heels of the invention of his solar hydroponics tower garden system, which is being implemented for smart agriculture and incorporates the first electronic African snail defence system.
Bhagwandeen said The Battery Alchemist is a portable, cost-effective HEV battery regeneration device suitable for the Caribbean region, requiring little training or deployment costs. It will reduce the general public’s HEV battery replacement costs by 80 to 90 per cent. It will be available in mid-2023 and the cost for the smaller unit should be around TT$2,000,
He explained, “More technically, it is an electronic means utilising artificial intelligence/machine learning to assess, remedy, and electro-chemically repair spent hybrid electric vehicle batteries. It is based on the principle of electro-sonification, which employs a variable process called pulse width modulation to excite/resonate battery electrodes in order to break down and resolve the stubborn chemical imbalances causing the progressive battery defects.”
He said the initial battery regeneration concept came about because of the rising cost of car starter battery replacement and to create indigenous technology-based solutions as a business model. “I have had a focus on rechargeable battery second life and reconditioning efforts as such batteries have become the energy storage foundation of our society, found in all mobile devices, electric vehicles, and most renewable energy solutions,” he said.
He added, “My previously developed vehicle starter battery regeneration solution was awarded three times, twice by the T&T government, once by the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre and recently recognised by the BASEL convention headquartered in Switzerland, so the new HEV battery development is the evolution of that invention as technology changes in battery types take place,” Bhagwandeen said.
Invention still in progress
Bhagwandeen’s invention is still a work in progress. He explained that while the proof-of-concept prototype was validated for function independently by the UTT Engineering Faculty in 2020, his attempt to seek funding to create the minimum viable product was declined in August 2022 by CARIRI’s Future of Innovation grant programme.
But he said there is hope. “This Battery Alchemist project has also garnered the support of the T&T Energy Chamber Conference as well as the University of Applied Sciences in Joanneum, Austria, and LGChem, USA (largest EV battery manufacturer). It gave me motivation to apply for the global climatelaunchpad.org competition recently,” he said.
He added, “The fact that the project succeeded in the national, Caribbean, and regional legs to reach the global competition stage of climatelaunchpad.org is encouraging in that it is now recognised as one of the key clean energy projects in the Caribbean. This is the first time T&T is receiving recognition by climatelaunchpad.org, which is the largest global climate innovation competition,” Bhagwandeen said.
Bhagwandeen hopes to access potential independent investors and partners on the global stage with the exposure being achieved now.
“I would have preferred that the journey could have included some material T&T innovation support, but it seems that was not to be, so far anyway. We would have been well along on the path to product launch with such support. However, on a more positive note, the project is still under consideration by another, more technology-oriented, innovation accelerator platform based in T&T at this time. Hopefully, their view will be more in line with the international valuation of the effort and we can accelerate the outcomes to benefit T&T,” he said.
In the coming weeks, Bhagwandeen will be commercialising this country’s first 100 per cent solar vertical tower garden that grows 105 crops in just the space of a single standing person, boasts zero plumbing, wiring, power or infrastructure, and is storm/flood ready. “It’s fully automated with a digital ‘brain’/display running the system. It was recognised as a top 4 ‘green innovation’ effort by the UNDP (TT) office in 2021,” he said.
He said, “The first seven units have been sold and are going to training institutions and secondary schools to train our young people in modern, low-labour urban farming technology and agri-entrepreneurship. The focus is on establishing local manufacturing to maintain an affordable price that is accessible to the average household with a return on investment of under a year.
Bhagwandeen has also developed an electronic African snail deterrent to integrate with these units as a DiY ‘kit’ to prevent crop damage. He also has three other products/inventions on the near horizon which include Electronic Steelpan Sticks; Sure Start, a military grade vehicle starter battery add-on that will eliminate the dead battery condition and ensure better safety and reliability on the roads. The prototype has been tested already, and the third invention is a low-cost DiY kit that physically deters African snails, slugs, and snakes from entering your property. About the HEV battery regeneration gear.
Two versions
There are two versions of the HEV battery regeneration gear. One is suitable for technical vocational training, entrepreneurial start-ups with one or two people, or even DiY HEV battery service for a handy vehicle owner. It is low-cost and about the size of a loaf of bread. The other is a full-featured, scalable system for larger, high-volume services with built-in battery cell tracking, online monitoring, and automated summary reports on each battery’s health and expected longevity.
Apart from direct savings in excess of an 80 per cent reduction compared to a new battery replacement (TT$15,000-$20,000), it creates a climate change benefit of a carbon credit of 2000 Kg CO2 mitigated per battery serviced. That carbon credit can be documented and available for fulfilling T&T’s international responsibilities and Paris Accord commitments for carbon neutrality by 2040.
The built-in safety features within the gear will make it safe for our young people to train and use the gear as we move away from internal combustion engines. Note that HEV vehicles outsell regular vehicles by 3:1 in T&T right now, with over 50,000 on the road today. Mostly ‘foreign used’, which are already over three years old by the time they get to the local customer. This means they all need battery service within about two years (tropical heat accelerates battery degradation).
A final benefit is the local manufacturing, creation of employment and potential forex earnings for T&T, which is a value that is rare in T&T for local technology developments.
About Ancel Bhagwandeen:
Ancel Bhagwandeen is an independent inventor and green technology innovator with 12 national and international awards and recognition accrued in the last decade. He’s an industrial engineer (1989) with certifications in Electronics (MIT), ICTs (CISCO), P5 Green Project Management (GPM GLOBAL) and S’ware development (Coursera).
Most recently, his Battery Alchemist HEV battery regeneration/reuse/2nd life project has been accepted into the Global Semi-Finals of climatelaunchpad.org. It is the first clean energy project from T&T to earn a place in the largest global competition for climate change mitigation projects.
Also, another green innovation, T&T’s first portable/storm ready/indigenous solar hydroponics tower garden systems, has begun deployment in training institutions to benefit hundreds of our youth in renewable energy-based smart, urban agriculture. These units will have T&T’s first electronic African snail defence system deployed. Ancel’s passion is to create sustainable technologies uniquely tailored for the Caribbean region’s developmental needs.