Group keeps Ramleela story alive

The annual retelling of the story of Ramleela is one important way the original traditions of the first East Indian indentured labourers is kept alive in T&T, says Pundit Ravi Maharaj.
Maharaj, resident pundit at the Mc Bean Ramleela & Cultural Group, said his ancestors used the joy of practising their traditions to lift their spirits under the most atrocious working conditions.
The revered pundit said on the eve of celebrating Indian Arrival in T&T, it is prudent to reflect on how the indentured labourers, despite their daily struggles, found strength in their rites and customs kept them connected to the homeland India, thousands of miles away.
“When they landed here in 1845, they kept the traditions alive. It was like a sanctuary for them to come together in a forum where they could sing and dance and portray Sri Ram. And that gave them the strength to continue in this land working in the sugar cane fields under the worst of conditions,” Maharaj recounted during an extensive telephone chat with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Ramleela is an annual re-enactment of Tulsidas’ Ramayan which follows the life story of Sri Rama as he manifested on earth in the Hindu era of Treta Yug. The ten-day serialised play, held in October during the Nav Raatam – nine nights of the Divine Mothers, is the oldest open air theatre production in the Caribbean.
According to the story Sri Rama, the eighth incarnation of the God Vishnu, is the manifestation of the prayers of the righteous after seeing the world devolve into pain and terror at the hands of the demon Rawan (Ravana), Maharaj explained.
“Rawan did a lot of ugra – terrible sacrifices. For a very long period he went without food and water in order to gain the blessing of the Gods and they blessed him with certain powers. He became invincible.
“He used that power for evil. He decided he wanted to conquer the entire universe. He taxed the people, persecuted the holy saints and sages, killed all the religious people propagating a righteous way of life. Those who did not ascribe to him being the ruler of the whole world was put to death.
“The holy people couldn’t take it any longer; they decided now to seek the assistance of the Lord. So, all of them assembled together and started to pray. A voice from the heavens say he will come and manifest to assist them and the birth of Sri Rama took place,” Maharaj continued.
An evolving tradition
Maharaj said while the story remains the same the production value of the play has been risen to incredible heights that would amaze the ancestors. Modern depictions of Ramleela employ elaborate costuming and sound and visual special effects, he added.
“The tradition has evolved. Most of the groups in Trinidad have made their own innovative upliftments. Now we have costuming, long ago it was just a plain cloth rudimentary form of the portrayals. Now we have transformed it into wire bending costumes, incorporated music, dance and pyrotechnics. The production is shown on big screens so those far away can see it,” Maharaj beamed.
The group’s public relations officer Karishma Ramoutar says those technical improvements have helped bring new youthful audiences back to the traditional display.
“We have seen a renewed interest by younger persons in participating in Ramleela and being involved in culture in general. As a group we try to create an atmosphere that encourages younger persons to take great pride in their culture and being able to have the freedom to practise it openly,” Ramoutar said.
Ramoutar said the members of her group “are very proud to take up the mantle in ensuring the continuity of tradition and culture” on Indian Arrival Day, understanding the occasion “represents a journey through time which has been preserved and maintained by those before us”.
The group innovated within the pandemic restrictions in 2020 to put on the first ever Ramleela motorcade.
“There were so many traditions that were brought across the kala pani (black water). Some of these have become so ingrained into our everyday lives that we forget that they crossed oceans to get to us.
“We are looking forward to hosting traditional Ramleela again after not being able to have it due to pandemic restrictions (last year). We also have a few surprises up our sleeves which we are very excited about, but for now we are sworn to secrecy, but we look forward to seeing you on the big screen in the near future,” Ramoutar winked in conclusion.