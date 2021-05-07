The highly anticipated Ministry of Sport and Community Development's Grow it Yourself Challenge (GIY), under the patronage of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has been launched.
Over 230 aspiring gardeners throughout Trinidad and Tobago has accepted the challenge to grow their own kitchen garden. The challenge is meant not only to encourage persons to grow what they eat and eat what they grow but to enjoy the many health benefits derived from gardening.
Sport and Community Development Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, said her ministry is extremely elated by the overall response to the competition and the interest persons are taking to grow their own food.
"A kitchen garden is not simply about growing food for cooking, it also offers so much more- the potential to generate an income, it makes for an excellent outdoor habit, it reduces mental stress, and can certainly improve your nutritional and physical health.
"We cannot wait to see what the challengers’ gardens look like at the final stage of the competition”.
The GIY challenge offers over $300,000 in cash prizes, with participants being judged in categories of small, medium and large gardens, hydroponics, aquaponics as well as special prizes for the people’s choice, best influencer, family, decorative, sustainable and innovative kitchen gardens.
Participants have uploaded their first video on the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s, Grow It Yourself micro-site for the first round of judging.
The judges will review the video submissions to determine who will move forward to the second round of the competition, and second video upload carded for May 19–21.
At the third and final video submission voting will open for the People’s Choice Award from June 11, so members of the public are asked to keep checking the website at https://mscd.gov.tt/giy-challenge_2021/ for the progress of participants.