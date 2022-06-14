‘Growing local’ in school feeding programmes

The importance of providing nutritious meals for the health and development of the nation’s children through national school feeding programmes is underscored.
Resilience building is in sharp focus as food production, quality, and availability due to high food prices caused by the disruption of supply chains are of concern. Food supply is impacted by extreme weather patterns, influenced by climate change and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.
Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, an initiative which supports resilience building of school feeding programmes (SFPs) has started, to reduce risk, sustain supply and improve the nutritional quality of meals supplied to school pupils in Trinidad and Tobago.
A critical social service
The National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) is the State-owned enterprise responsible for the School Nutrition Programme (SNP) in Trinidad. It reports directly to the Ministries of Education and Finance. At present, it supplies 58,201 breakfast meals and 70,905 lunches daily to preschool, primary and secondary-level pupils.
The meals meet (as a weekly average) 58 per cent of a child’s recommended dietary allowance of nutrients. Menus are planned by technical staff of the NSDSL and caterers are provided with recipes for menus and serving sizes for various items. Caterers provide feedback on the 20-day menu cycle that is designed termly, offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
Many parents of beneficiaries of the SFP depend on its delivery to ensure their children receive their daily nutritional needs. However, after school closures in March 2020, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, pupils were temporarily cut off from this service. SFP caterers assisted with a donation of 7,300 meals to needy pupils; and meals were distributed by staff of constituency offices of Members of Parliament.
From December 2020, food relief was undertaken as a joint venture of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) and the Ministry of Education.
With a gradual return to physical classes, meals were provided in July/August 2020 to pupils who were preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination and to secondary school pupils who resumed classes in February 2021.
The pandemic presented an example of the impact of an external event on the SFP and underscored the need to examine risk-reducing strategies. The importance of these meals cannot be understated: one parent said boiled rice was all she could have supplied her children with until the SNP resumed. Now that all pupils have returned to the classroom, there is an increased demand for meals as some parents lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Building resilience
Resilient school reeding programmes is a subproject of the regional Mexico-Caricom-FAO Initiative “Co-operation for adaptation and resilience to climate change in the Caribbean”. The Trinidad and Tobago subproject key partners are the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; NSDSL; Ministry of Education, School Nutrition Unit; Tobago House of Assembly (THA); and the Ministry of Health. The overarching objective of the subproject is strengthening capacities of institutions and stakeholders to implement resilient, sustainable national SFPs.
Key actions in the subproject include: engendering good agricultural practices and business capacity among farmers; improving food supply chains through sourcing produce from local small farmers; accommodating more local produce in meals; and piloting school gardens.
Officials at NSDSL support the idea that making such connections can affect positively the sustainability of the SFP and the agriculture sector. It is a win-win situation as pupils will be exposed to more local produce in their school meals and farmers increase their production levels, which also will result in import substitution.
The revision of meal menus will involve in-house recipe testing and development exercises to incorporate more local produce and sensory evaluation for meal acceptance by pupils. Ongoing work to encourage farm certification to yield safe, good quality produce and establish market linkages with SFP caterers is already underway, to strengthen supply chains.
As a result of these combined actions, the local SFPs are expected to produce meals with enhanced nutritional quality and pupils appreciation for the use of locally sourced produce while building resilience to climate change and other external impacts.