THE scent of petroleum hung heavily in the air.
You smelled it before you saw it as clean-up crews worked silently to staunch its movement down to the river mouth.
According to reports from workers in the community of Rustville, Guayaguayare, the oil spill began in the Beachfield site last Thursday, finding its way into the course of the Pilote River and polluting everything in its path as tidal influx contributed to its reach.
As Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd crew worked to contain the spread of the spill while it was still in the upriver stages, forces of nature dictated otherwise. By the fourth day, more equipment was engaged in clean-up operations near to the river mouth to prevent the amount that had escaped from entering the marine waters of Guayaguayare Bay.
Up until the end of the fifth day, the State-owned oil company succeeded in sparing the marine waters of a disaster that was waiting to happen.
However, the environment upriver was not as fortunate. A drop in the water level of the river at ebb tide exposed the full devastation of the mangrove ecosystem of the Pilote River. There was a black coating on the exposed roots of the mangrove and everything in sight.
Floating rainbow colours patterned the surface of the river. In sheltered areas at the side of the river, oil collected and awaited the incoming of the next tide when it would eventually return upriver, spreading onto nearby terrain with the rising level of the river.
Reeling from spill
It was distressing to see the tortuous movements of crabs, both small and large, struggling for survival in a coating of shiny black oil. One spider crab struggled to climb out of a hole filled with the black fluid, but he fell back into the “hellhole” with each attempt.
Other crabs were slowly crawling around, seemingly not sure whether to remain on the gooey roots of the mangrove onto which they climbed or try to delve into holes that looked even scarier.
A farmer’s garden in the affected area was spared so far from the reach of the oil.
One of the fishermen in the community of Rustville thanked God that this spill was so far stopped from reaching the sea.
“This was a big spill up the river. It was thick at first, but company workers worked hard to prevent the majority of it from coming down the river. We have our boats and nets here, and that would have been hard on us if that oil had got onto the body of our boats. It takes a lot of cleaning to rid boats of that stuff, and these cleaning things are very expensive.”
“Our crab-catchers are the ones who are reeling from the impacts of the spill in the mangrove because they depend on catching healthy blue crabs for their livelihood. We also catch fish in the river, but right now, they cannot even spawn in the mangrove because that has become a deathtrap.”
“Each time the tide comes up and the water level in the river rises, it spreads out into the mangrove, and it is there that the oil backs up and contaminates everything.”
Pilote River is considered to be a fairly large river in this south-eastern part of Trinidad, and its waters pour out from the river mouth and are taken east with the currents of the bay or west, depending on the tides.
Relief at river mouth
This writer was stopped from walking along the bank of the river mouth near to the site where equipment, inclusive of six hoses, were set up across the river.
We approached the river mouth via the coastline from another point to explore the possibility that some of the oil had escaped out of the river mouth and into the sea.
The beach is a popular bathing site come weekends and holidays. Today, a weekday, no one was present. We took note of pillars marking the spot where a house once stood among the coconut trees now littering the newly formed beach, before erosion had claimed all.
We were relieved to find that the shoreline was clean, except for the usual effluent from the mangroves along the river. The mouth of the river had so far escaped the intrusion and subsequent expulsion of the oil slick into the bay.
Members of this Rustville community, especially those whose livelihoods depend on the resources of the mangrove habitat, are bracing for the flooding of the river after the heavy rains. This is when any oil not salvaged by clean-up crews will be well-nigh uncontrollable.
Up to the date of submission of this media report, calls to the offices of Heritage Petroleum have gone unanswered.