hailing a Laventille star

“Drum an de bass!”
That exclamation from soca pioneer Errol Asche always brings a smile to the face of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Orginsation (TUCO) President Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).
It’s a greeting that dates back to their years growing up in Laventille to which the rapso man would respond: “First time”.
Sadly Resistance would never hear that greeting again. Asche passed away suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke on Monday. The former Ed Watson and the Brass Circle lead singer is best remembered for his early soca standards known “Show them how to Soca”, “Soca Baby” and “Boogie Woman”.
Asche is scheduled to be laid to rest this Wednesday at the Mucurapo Cemetery following a 9 a.m. service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain.
An emotional Resistance heralded the late singer as “an unsung hero” of local culture who “fought against all odds” to have his voice heard.
“Errol and I were good brethren, always sharing good vibes and a good laugh. Pretender (late calypsonian Alric Farrell) used to say: ‘that boy does sing like a scorpion’. Errol could be considered an unsung hero in the entertainment world. In more ways than one he was an artiste who fought against all odds to ensure that his voice was heard,” Resistance told the Kitcharee on WhatsApp chat on Thursday.
Calypso icon David Rudder endorsed Pretender’s assessment of Asche’s unique vocals saying he had an amazing soulful voice.
“Like me Errol started out as a pop/soul singer. We saw each other often on the circuit. As a soul singer he was amazing. His rendition of ‘Supernatural Thing’ was unsurpassed. He was also a top class soca singer too, working mainly with early soca maestro Ed Watson. I haven’t seen him for years. Farewell soldier,” Rudder expressed when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Karene: I will always love
you ‘young boy’
Asche’s daughter, the 2011 National Calypso Monarch Karene Asche, asked for some time to put her thoughts to words. The 2020 National Calypso Monarch finalsist eventually took to Facebook to publicly wish her father farewell. She wrote:
“No words can express how I’m feeling, but God knows best. I love you with everything I got. Sleep in heavenly peace daddy. Love you young boy always.”
National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, a musical contemporary of Asche, remembered him as an extremely “nice person” with a unique vocals and dance.
“I think Errol was one of those early pioneers of soca music that lend a particular kind of vocal touch to it that was unique. He was unique in his vocals and his dance. He had one of the nicest personalities and always a nice person to meet. He was a very good person. A very nice person. I call him Errol Ashes. The truth is he will be missed. The fraternity is going to miss him. I extend my condolences to Karene and family, may God rest his soul in peace,” Gypsy said.
Veteran calypsonian and songwriter GB (Gregory Ballantyne) also observed Asche’s musical career at close quarters. GB picked out his rendition of Jimmy Cliff’s “Many Rivers to Cross” at the Scouting for Talent final as his favourite Errol Asche moment.
“His performance at Scouting for Talent final was outstanding. He always wore a smile. He had a really congenial attitude with an unusual sudden twist for a dance move, with an accompanying flick of the right hand. I will always remember him as a boy walking with his father, John a renowned race-walker who used to beat Colvin Patrick, from Newallo Ville to Malick and practising his voice aloud in the road.
A star of Laventille
Resistance, meanwhile, said Asche’s Scouting for Talent exploits made him a massive star in their home community of Laventille.
“Errol was always a star especially for us in Laventille. People would gather around the one black and white TV on the block to support our champion as he went to contest that ‘Scouting’ trophy. If you were a teenager in those days with a love for singing you wanted to be like Errol Asche… on TV,” Resistance said.
The TUCO head said when Asche arrived on the soca scene with Ed Watson’s band he elevated the profile of the genre. He listed Asche’s singles “Where is the love”, “First Time” and “Love Came Knocking” among his favourites.
“As the frontline star for the legendary Ed Watson and the Brass Circle he gave power and profile to the new era of soca. Errol Asche would also go on to be one of the first party/band singers to perform in the calypso tent with Spektakula promotions. He brought his weight to bear in the early years of Kaiso House,” he added.
Despite his rising popularity and inflating lore Resistance said Asche never brought his larger than life reputation to his hometown.
“Through it all he would be always on the ground, a star among his people...just normal. He continued to work the pubs and nightclub and casino stages.
“Drum an de bass… First time. He will be truly missed in the world of entertainment. Condolences to Karene and her siblings and all calypso lovers,” Resistance concluded.