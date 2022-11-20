The BP Marionettes Chorale are set to make a spectacular return to the stage this Christmas.
The Gretta Taylor-led award-winning chorale will stage the Yuletide concert Christmas with the Marionettes: Hallelujah on December 3 and 4, at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's.
It will be the group's first Christmas showcase since 2019, when the global Covid-19 pandemic brought an end to their near 60-year tradition of performing Yuletide classics.
Not by accident, this year's theme evokes a deep sense of gratitude and rejoicing for the opportunity for members to once again gather and celebrate with their loyal audienceslive and in-person, said publicist Marva Newton of the upcoming show.
Hallelujah will feature the musical direction of an exciting multi-generational team, Newton noted. Dr Roger Henry, Caryll Warner, Khadija Huggins and Joshua Joseph have worked with the concert's artistic director Taylor, to put the show together.
Some of this year's selections include: Beethoven's Hallelujah (from Mount of Olives); Heal Our Land (adapted by Taylor); Carol of the Bells (arranged by Wilhousky); Oh Holy Night and local delights such as Bring Back the Old Time Days by Richard Nappy Mayers and Anda Parrandero by Los Tocadores.
For the two nights in Decemberand for their special matinee performance for care homesconcert patrons will be treated to a musical and visual spectacle, through a carefully selected repertoire exploring classic, traditional pieces that segue into contemporary, local and international seasonal favourites, Newton added.
In tribute to Desmond Waithe
The show's two local pieces Ole Time Days and Anda Parrandero were both arranged by the late Desmond Waithe. The veteran pan arranger and musical educator, fondly referred to as Uncle Desmond, passed away on April 20 after a prolonged illness. He was 77.
Throughout his more than 40-year association with the Marionettes, Waithe, a respected composer and educator, arranged much of the indigenous calypso and folk music performed by the choir. Needless to say, Marionettes will continue in the tradition of presenting Waithe's timeless arrangements for choral ensembles, Newton said.
Though not allowed to perform live shows the Maronettes were active during lockdown periods with virtual online shows, Newton said. The choir also remains fully dedicated to its support of a range of local charities and causes across Trinidad and Tobago, she added.
The Christmas editions were particularly engaging and important owing to the fact that the choir got a chance to tailor the selections specifically to their fans tastes after considering their valuable feedback. This only goes to show that the Marionettes remains committed to recreating the very essence of joy, giving, sharing and community through their music no matter the circumstances that may arise, she said.
This year's long-awaited return to the stage for Hallelujah will feature some of the adult choir's well-known soloists, including soprano Hermina Charles, altos Giselle Clarke and Debra Nahous and tenors Jake Salloum and David Morales. Among the featured youth choir voices are Janziye Mc Vorran, Che-Nathaniel Knights, Amelia Gaewan and Chaya Vincent.
Excitement is growing in the Marionettes camp at the prospect of performing after the lengthy hiatus.
Hallelujah proposes to deliver a programme that once again evokes the warmth of family and friends, holiday cheer and the music that keeps them coming back year after year, Newton concluded.
Tickets for Christmas with the Marionettes: Hallelujah are available at the Queen's Hall Box Office and from members of the chorale. Show time on Saturday December 3 is 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday December 4. For reservations, visit the website: marionetteschorale.com, or find Marionettes on Facebook.