‘Hands That Help’ reach out

What a beautiful life, even when lives are jaded, your life, your light, still finds a way.

What a beautiful life, hope you understand, it’s gonna be alright.

Those reassuring lyrics by soca star Kees Dieffenthaller, atop a calming acoustic guitar pick, put the icing on a magical musical cake to bring an inspirational climax to “We Home”, his hour-plus digital concert on Monday, Independence night.