‘Hands That Help’ reach out

ON Saturday night several young creatives representing various disciplines lay aside their own frustrations in order to be of service to others.
The lockdown and restrictions have, since March due to Covid-19, left many in the creative arena without sources of income. Hit especially hard by this are singers, musicians, actors, dancers and others in the live entertainment industry, including technical personnel and service providers.
Yet some of these young people on Saturday made their way to Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, for a benefit concert, which was broadcast on CCN TV6 and also live-streamed on several online platforms.
There was no live audience and all Covid safety protocols were observed among the artistes, production and technical crews.
The restrictions meant there were no full bands accompanying the singers, so everyone delivered acoustic performances. This provided an opportunity for the singers to really showcase their respective vocal skills, while the accompanying musicians were able to do the same.
Opening the night’s line-up of performances was Nailah Blackman singing “Sweet And Loco”. She was accompanied by Janine Ruiz on ukulele and a young man on canon.
Blackman, like all the night’s artistes, performed as if she had a sold-out audience in front of her. She offered a joyous, soulful rendition of the song, worthy of a standing ovation had there been an audience.
Next up was Ziggy Ranking with a soul-stirring rendition of “Miserable Life”. He was accompanied by a quite talented guitarist and skilful drummer.
College Boy Jesse sang his inspirational “Happy Song”, which is very much needed right now.
Voice too was very inspirational, encouraging people to never give up as he shared his seminal “Far From Finished”.
Always a mesmerising performer, Isasha opened his set with his classic “Don’t You Know”, executing his trademark triple tongue and speed-repeat style. He also sang “Focussed”.
A lot of people, especially older folk, have dismissed the young dancehall artistes, also known as zesser acts. These people’s opinion is these artistes have nothing of substance to say and that what they do is not musical.
Well, Jahllano and Rheon Elbourne proved the naysayers wrong on Saturday night. They both delivered acoustic performances of songs with captivating melodies and positive messages for the youth and nation as a whole.
Jhallano sang “Need A Change”, then stepped back to provide backing vocals for Rheon who performed “Build My Dreams”.
The live performances were punctuated by pre-recorded interviews with creatives from spheres other than the performing arts, such as graphic arts, visual arts, film making, videography, radio, event production and more. These young people shared their experiences during the lockdown, as well as what the youth in general contribute towards building a viable culture/arts/entertainment industry that will contribute significantly to the nation’s coffers and development at large.
Representatives from The University of the West Indies across the Caribbean also spoke of the importance of the “Hands That Help” benefit and how it will assist the university’s campuses as the funds generated will go towards the 2020 edition of The UWI’s “Global Giving” campaign, which is focused primarily on fundraising to provide scholarships and bursaries, to support students whose finances, and those of their parents, have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The idea for the “Hands That Help” benefit concert was birthed by Simon Baptiste of Question Mark Entertainment. Baptiste spent much of the past several months during the Covid-19 lockdown brainstorming on his own and with others to come up with ways to assist students, creatives and others in surviving the financial and social effects of the pandemic.
For over the past 15 years Baptiste and his business partner, Carolyn Pasea, have been working assiduously to create and provide viable avenues for young people in every sphere, be it academic, industrial, cultural and more.
When they conceived the “Hands That Help” idea, Baptiste and Pasea went to CCN TV6, Republic Bank and other corporate entities and individuals seeking support, which was willingly given. Baptiste intends to have more events of this nature leading up to year’s end.