Happily singing the blues

Concert experiences with a twist.
That’s what The Blue Room Sessions promises to bring to TV6 viewers this October.
The Mang Productions 16-part series brings local artistes and bands straight to your home performing reworked versions of soca, calypso and other genres.
Creator Geiron Mang said the production aims to “showcase diversity in the talent, various genres of music and instruments with a focus on live arrangements”.
“In addition to that it supports the dream of an artiste/musician to entertain and deliver their magic to the audience especially in this pandemic. There’s not much avenues for creatives to display their passion. And with the collaboration of CCN TV6, being the number one broadcasting TV network in T&T, and Mang Productions, it will be the ultimate showcase of any artiste/musician,” Mang told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Friday.
A musical healing
The viewer ultimately benefits from placing musicians on a visible and easily accessible platform, Mang said.
During a high stress time like the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic music can play a key role in bringing relief and healing to both the entertainer and their audience, he reasoned.
“I think it’s very important to support the entertainers during this time. Many of my musical friends are going through a lot of hard times and some are depressed, but music heals and I think once we have more platforms like The Blue Room Sessions series, it will provide natural medicine to entertainers’ souls,” he said.
Soca act/music producer/songwriter Kernal Roberts will take first use of The Blue Room Sessions stage when the series gets started next month. Roberts, son of calypso icon Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) not only performs vocal renditions of his own tracks, but also takes the viewer through the production process with live drum performances of soca hits he has produced.
“Viewers are going to receive a vast diversity of musical taste and also fusions. As a musician I like to fuse different genres so there’s going to be some very tasteful blends,” Mang said of the show’s format.
Mang remained tight-lipped, however, about the guest line-up for upcoming episodes saying music fans will have to tune in to see what they have planned next.
“I have lots of upcoming artistes that I definitely want to world to see, but there’s also going to be some surprise guests that would grace the Blue Room. It’s going to be an act per episode,” he winked.
Blue Room Sessions is just one of a series of virtual shows Mang Productions has planned in the coming year, he added. With Carnival looking less and less likely in 2022 Mang says both entertainers and audiences will be needing a quality platform to express themselves.
“Mang Productions has only now started with quality packaged content, if there’s no Carnival next year I know definitely Mang Productions will not disappoint in delivering great shows,” he concluded.