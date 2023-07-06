Happy Like Pappy!

Music remains a potent deterrent to crime for young minds, says saxophone legend Roy Cape.
Cape made that emphatic declaration to the Express four days after presenting music literacy certificates to 36 young budding musicians, graduating from his Roy Cape Foundation Music School, at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre, last Sunday.
“When ah man start to play a saxophone or trombone it gives him a different feeling. When ah man or woman could watch a piece of paper and read music it turns their life around. Music could help save some of our young people from being carried away,” a passionate Cape said.
Cape is speaking from experience. Founder of the Roy Cape and the All Starz soca band, he grew up in an orphanage in Belmont and says if it weren’t for music his life would have been very different.
“We have to find ways to show the children there is no future in doing the wrong things. Music can give them a real sense of purpose and future. When they look at examples like Karene Asche, Patrice Roberts, Olatunji (Yearwood) and young Voice (Aaron St Louis) they can see this is true,” Cape continued.
Established in 2014 the Roy Cape Foundation seeks to bring healing to communities through music education, Cape said. It operates with funds received from the Prime Minister’s Sports and Cultural fund.
This year’s class is the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. Cape previously worked with his “friends in music” to lead classes in 2019. The 2023 programme was headed by police band trumpeter Ismael Camejo, Defence Force drummer Josiah Roberts, saxophonist Errol Daniel and musician John Walcott, among others.
“The children welcomed us and in 12 weeks they went from not being able to play to reading and playing music. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cape said.
Put music on the national syllabus
The Ministry of Education should make music mandatory on the national syllabus in both primary and secondary schools, Cape said.
“Music should really be in schools. It happens all over the world. We spent 12 weeks with these children and the results were incredible. Imagine what could be achieved with a fully integrated programme,” he said.
Cape, who is ailing with prostate cancer, says he is willing to continue sharing his time, instruments and expertise freely, if called upon.
“I grow up in ah Belmont orphanage and it’s only fitting for me to give back to the children. It is my pleasure. At some point we going to pass on and we have to share the knowledge and keep the culture alive,” he said.
Cape says the modern student is not as patient as he was 50 years ago. They demand instant results and from his experience are prepared to work to that end.
“The young people not like us, papa. We had a tolerance and patience to wait for things to happen. They want to make things happen. We have to channel their energies in the right direction,” he warned.
Kelsey Nelson received a trophy donated by Randy Glasgow and Lynda Green, for her accomplishment as most outstanding student. Nelson learned to play the trombone and performed a solo at the recital.
Jennifer Lee of Music Literacy Trust, who donated Instruments to the Roy Cape Foundation was among the specially invited guests at Sunday’s ceremony to be treated to live recital by graduating students.
Cape said the graduating class will now move on to semester two in September and urged more of corporate T&T and everyday citizens to help make his vision for the nation’s youth a reality.
“Thanks to all the sponsors. We looking to go again in September, but we need the support of every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. We cyah wait on de Government. We have to do this for we self,” Cape concluded.
Contact Dr Roy Cape at roycape@hotmail.com to
contribute or donate to the fund, or to volunteer. For more information and updates, visit Roy Cape Foundation on Instagram and Roy Cape on Facebook.