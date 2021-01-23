Hard-earned spiritual Merit

Larynx Merit (Kevon Griffith) believes music is a superpower that should only be used for good.
The Morvant-born performer says for far too long young people in his home community have been bombarded by the negative messages and imagery of popular music. He is determined to bring new perspective to those familiar sounds starting with “From Small (BLM)” the lead track off his yet to be titled EP.
“I believe music is extremely powerful and with that power I can either assist in the corruption and decay of mentalities or I can add life and flavour to men. My goal is to elevate certain foundational values that are altogether being abandoned. To contend against evil brainwashing to help people analyse what they listening to and to see how it affects their lives and the people around them,” a passionate Merit said during a recent WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee.
Although Christ-like in message and guided by the teachings of the Chruch, Merit says he does consider himself a gospel artiste. He insists his music “encompasses a broad spectrum of conversation” that allows him to “express personal beliefs and experiences within culture”.
He urges youngsters to be aware of the kind of music they put into their ear and how it affects not just their mood, but also their general mindset.
“I’ve seen how listening to love songs would have lured me toward romantic situations and how jump and wine songs made the nation do just that. I’m also familiar with violent music and I’ve seen how it can bring deadly results.
“After all I grew up on it, I have experience with these songs and I’m very acquainted with the spirit behind it. There is a lot of corrupt music out there and I hope to be a voice that brings a different perspective on it. I am not shying away from it, be it gang culture, money and sex,” he said.
Merit said the effects of that violent culture hit home when a deadly shooting near his home claimed his neigbour’s life and left his brother with a bullet wound to the face.
“I was living in the middle of a war zone. People had to flee. People were in fear of their lives. Last year my neighbour was killed. My brother was almost among the dead, he escaped with his life with a gunshot wound to his face as a reminder. I felt burdened to get involved and say something. To use the talent God gave me to affect the world around me,” he revealed.
Guided by his God
Merit leapt into the national consciousness a decade ago when his comical Christmas song “Yuh wha some sorrel or wha” went viral.
“In my mind the sorrel song was never supposed to be a part of musical journey, but God is full of jokes,” he laughed.
“I grew up in church and always had biblical values embedded in me. But I was never a person who really lived a lifestyle of faith. I had many spiritual experiences. I had prophetic words spoken to me, but I personally wasn’t living a life of faith. Around that time my aim was to change the type of music I was singing because I always had a desire to serve God and live that lifestyle.”
In 2015, after enduring a personal crisis, Merit made the decision to totally commit to God. He believes the church has a huge role to play in helping individuals and communities through difficult times.
“I guess by going through rough times and having to learn the hard way,I cried out to God and my prayers were answered and I started seeing it is time to fully commit to his works.
“I believe the role of the church is to be totally involved. The church is called to be the salt and light. Salt is usually for adding flavour or preservation. The thing about it is it is ineffective till it gets mixed in. Light is a good tool for chasing darkness away. Light also brings clarity and truth. In these times the church should impart hope tothe hopeless and speak light to the darkest places of man’s soul. The church needs to be actively involved in social issues. God has an opinion on every aspect of human life,” he said.
Fans should also look out for Merit’s upcoming weekly vlog Black Out Tuesday which starts on February 2. Merit says he plans to use the online forum to discuss issues like cultural reformation, as well as examine the ideology behind current radio hits.
“I will just be speaking from my heart, yuh know. I was born and placed where I grew up to have that perspective to speak that truth and people will feel it because I speaking reality. Some of the music and topics will be raw and not churchy stuff but it will all be Godly,” he concluded.