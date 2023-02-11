‘HARD FETE’ PRODUCER DJ AVALANCHE URGES YOUTH TO STAY AWAY FROM CRIME

Gregory “DJ Avalanche” Hodge

“Hard Fete” producer, Gregory “DJ Avalanche” Hodge.

The producer of Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) smash soca hit for Carnival 2023, ‘Hard Fete’ is encouraging young persons to stay away from a life of crime, noting that the Carnival industry and the music industry were both good alternatives and outlets for positivity.

Gregory “DJ Avalanche” Hodge spoke with the Express earlier this week and explained that he wanted to promote a culture of positivity, and this he believed could be done through music.

“First, I’d say to believe in yourself. Believe that you can reach those goals and dreams that you have despite the current circumstance and situation.”

“Trust in the Almighty, trust in yourself, and trust in the process. There may appear to be easier ways and options out there, but believe in yourself and work towards it.”

Hodge, who is from the US Virgin Islands, is in the country this week to help promote several of the songs that he helped produce for the Carnival season, including Garlin’s “Hard Fete.”

He recalled that he met Garlin at the UBER soca cruise, and that was when the two clicked.

“At the time I was DJing on the cruise and he recognised the energy I was putting out. When I’m performing, it’s almost like I’m a patron. I want to enjoy the event just as much as the people who paid their money to come there. He saw my vibes and how I was playing a lot of power soca and we connected. He noted that when he had created the beat for what is now “Hard Fete”, he sent it to his fellow countryman, soca artiste Pumpa (Dennis Liburd).

At the time it was called the Mad Opera Riddim.

Pumpa indicated that he wanted to remix the song and expressed this to Hodge, and Garlin was selected as the artiste to work with.

However, when Garlin heard the riddim he became fixated on it.

“He was like this, ‘Gosh, boy, this riddim powerful’ and then he said he would call me later,” Hodge recalled.

Garlin indicated that he wanted to do something original, and not necessarily the remix.

After a few weeks, Garlin submitted his mix to Hodge.

The producer said he was blown away by the contribution.

“I listened to that song and it was like I was a patron in a fete and I jump up in my studio like I partying. Keep in mind I produced the song, so I already know basically what to expect, but Bunji put down the song and turned it into a masterpiece,” Hodge said.

Hodge is also a professional international DJ for over 20-years and has played in markets such as Amsterdam, Paris, Mexico, Canada, New York, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

He has even been showcased on international television programmes such as BET and Tempo.

As a producer, his accolades have also included tracks with Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Problem Child (Shertz James), Shall Marshall, and Mr Killa (Hollice Mapp), to name a few.

He also produced the track that won Grenada’s road march titled ‘High’ by the Jab King (David Connell).

Carnival 2023 thus far has been a scaled-down, amped-up festival full of emotion and anxiety, but balanced also with lots of colour, creativity and enjoyment. Event promoters and producers have all reduced their venue sizes, advertising budgets and overall expenses to cater to what most have experienced thus far: overall, significantly reduced numbers of patrons attending events.