Harry’s calypso hey ‘Day-O’

“When this King of Calypso stuff came out, the Trinidadians went crazy. Boy, they went nuts. ‘Yuh call yuhself the King of Calypso and yuh never come here and yuh never go up into competition. Yuh never do jump-up. Yuh never go in de tent. Yuh never do nuttin’ and yuh thief de music and call yuhself king. How could you do that?’”
That quote from the late Harry Belafonte, featured in the 2004 Geoffery Dunn and Michael Horne documentary Calypso Dreams, accurately sums up how many calypsonians on this island saw the charismatic America-born singer.
Belafonte left a sour taste in the mouths of many musicians when he reworked Trinidadian singer Edric Connor’s 1952 recording, “Day Sah Light”, and claimed it as his own, now-iconic “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)”.
The New York, USA-born entertainer went ahead to forge an enviable and mostly unsurpassed career in the genre, releasing iconic songs like “Jump in the Line (Shake, Señora)”, “Jamaica Farewell” and “Mary’s Boy Child”. He also famously covered Lord Melody’s (Fitzroy Alexander) “Mama Look a Boo Boo”.
Belafonte, 96, sadly died from congestive heart failure at his Manhattan, New York, home on Tuesday. The Grammy, Emmy and Tony-award winner’s open explanation and apology for being dubbed the King of Calypso remains playable for anyone willing to seek it out on YouTube.
“I said you’re absolutely right, I’ve never been in the tent, I’ve never competed, I never thought I could and I never wanted to,” Belafonte continued sincerely in the Calypso Dreams clip.
“Those who possess the calypsonian art are men of remarkable gifts, and there is a speciality to it that I’m not privileged to embrace. The fact I was called King of Calypso was not my manufacturing, that was those who market and sell you goods that you buy every day.
“I said but what I did do was to use the environment of Caribbean lore to put us on the map on another level that I thought was instructive and creative for us. And in that service, if I have offended you, then I beg your forgiveness,” Belafonte added.
Born Harold Bellanfanti Jr to poor Jamaican parents in Harlem, New York, in 1927, Belafonte, who spent his formative years living with his grandmother in Jamaica, rose to the pinnacle of world music by becoming the first recording artiste to sell a million copies of a single record.
Belafonte fell in love with theatre at the American Negro Theater where he befriended legendary actor Sidney Poitier. The pair would often use the same ticket to see plays, alternating between acts. Belafonte would go on to several films, including Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), Buck and the Preacher (1972) and Uptown Saturday Night (1974). In 2018, he made his final screen appearance in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.
Short Pants: Calypso benefited
because of Belafonte
Veteran calypsonian/songwriter Short Pants (Llewellyn Mac Intosh) lauded Belafonte on his barrier-breaking calypso career, but stopped short of saying he pioneered the success of the genre.
“I mean there is no denying that he’s made a significant contribution in the internationalisation of calypso as an art form. He was a performer, an entertainer; he could get a song, buy a song, rework a song, refashion a song. He worked hard at his career and you have to compliment him for that,” Short Pants told the Express yesterday.
Belafonte, in fact, employed his West Indian roots to market himself and, by extension, calypso benefited, Short Pants asserts.
“It so happened he had West Indian roots and he met the calypso and selected it as his vehicle for entertaining, and in doing that the calypso got some promotion. Calypso benefited because he chose calypso and sang the calypso, and because he did it so well, as a spin-off of that, calypso got promoted,” Short Pants explained.
Ailing calypso icon David Rudder and nine-time national calypso monarch Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) have agreed with that assessment with varying intensities.
“Harry Belafonte has done more to put calypso music into the consciousness of people than anybody else I know,” Rudder said in that same 2004 documentary.
Chalkdust, meanwhile, with a coy smile, compared Belafonte to a watered-down brandy. “Belafonte put plenty water in the brandy. That’s all. He did not give us brandy. And some people like their brandy with water,” he said.
The issue many calypsonians hold with Belafonte, Short Pants, meanwhile, added, is a feeling he never really credited the man who he got most of his hit-making material from, the late Lord Melody.
“If you examine Belafonte’s work, particularly the early work, a lot of the songs that put him centre was compositions of Lord Melody. He (Melody) was one of the most underrated of the calypsonians we’ve had. In fact, a (University of Trinidad and Tobago) student doing a research paper looking at voice quality and range of calypsonians found Melody to come out on top, given the things he could have done with his voice.
“If you listen to some of Melody’s rebuttals to Sparrow (when they clashed), he was truly a genius and underrated. I doh know to what extent Belafonte realised that, but he tapped into the resource pool that was Melody,” Short Pants said.
Calypsonians would be happy to note that Belafonte did recognise the contribution of Lord Melody to his success in the Calypso Dreams documentary.
“He eventually came to New York, he came to find me. I fell in love with the guy and his style, and we must have done about six or seven songs thereafter. Melody was one of the big, illusive people in my life, and I admired him and the way he wrote things; he was very, very influential,” Belafonte said.
Short Pants said where Belafonte stands above reproach is his unwavering commitment to black people.
“His contribution to the civil rights movement cannot be understated. There are some black men who, in their success, have turned their back on the rest of black people and this is definitely not Belafonte,” Short Pants concluded.