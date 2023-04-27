Harry’s calypso hey ‘Day-O’

On Monday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon delivered remarks at the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony for The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) chocolate factory. The event represents a significant milestone for The UWI in its commitment to commercialising its innovations in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

In addressing the audience, Gopee-­Scoon highlighted that the chocolate manufacturing facility is a lucrative investment opportunity as it will build capacity in Trinidad and Tobago to meet the increa­sing international demand for high-value, premium cocoa and chocolate products.