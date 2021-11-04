Hats off in honour of icons

Angels looking over a special place.
That’s how soca icon Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons remembered five departed music icons during the recent Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s (TUCO) Hats Off musical tribute at the Central Bank auditorium, Port of Spain.
TUCO tipped their hat to the late performers: former calypso body president/rapso artiste Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba, calypsonians Brother Superior (Andrew Marcano) and Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington), pannist Ken “Professor” Philmore and comedian Sprangalang (Dennis Hall).
Lyons closed the show with a rousing medley of his hits that included “Hello”, the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody”, “Soca Baptist” and “Fantastic Friday”.
“We do this to put a smile face and let dem know how special dey was. I was surrounded by special people, that’s how I made it. Trinidad will always have a special place in my heart and dem icons is angels to me,” Lyons told a small in-person audience that included Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire and thousands more viewing at home.
Resistance lives on through
his good works
The Hats Off virtual concert was the brainchild of their late president, Brother Resistance, said TUCO interim president Ainsley King.
“Brother Resistance was the brainchild of this event. He is gone, but I can assure you he is still here with us because his works live on. And as he would say, stand firm for your culture,” King told the handful of mask-clad guests scattered across the auditorium.
Resistance’s protege, rapso artiste Makini (Mark Nottingham), said that more than a music icon, the late Network Rapso Riddim Band leader was a father figure. Nottingham, a primary school teacher, performed Resistances’s “Nation Time” and “Run yuh Run” in tribute to his late mentor.
“I’ve known Resistance since I was 14 years old. He saw our talent and groomed us. He is not only an icon but a father figure. Everything I do, he is part of it; me becoming a teacher is through his guidance. So this is dedicated to the late, great king, a personal instructor, a personal father and a personal friend,” a tearful Nottingham said.
Pan icon Len “Boogsie” Sharpe was equally emotional during his steel salute to his “real brethren from long time”, the late pan soloist and arranger Ken “Professor” Philmore. Boogsie played his own composition “Fire Down Below” and told the audience about how both he and Phlimore played the song at Panorama 2010 before covering Philmore’s classic “Pan by Storm”.
“He play that same song with me that year. He take my song and play it in Panorama and I loved him for that. He had a chance to play it and win, but he was a jolly fella and in Panorama,you hadda keep yuh band focus, yuh cyah be too jolly. But anyway, we tie,” Boogsie recalled in a post-performance interview.
One-of-a-kind talents
Comedian Damion Melville, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and summers hat, brought Sprangalang back to life with an entertaining performance of the late comedian’s soca parang classic “Bring Drinks”.
“Ah cyah say that was from de pen because all ah dat is from his (Sprang) head. Because of Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall, yuh have people like myself. Sprang is a man who create his own words in his own unique way. Is not a written script, he just go in a booth and do it,” Melville recalled of his time observing the master comedian at work.
Being professional in every setting and situation is the most important lesson Sprangalang every taught him, Melville said. He recalled an occasion where a female emcee refused to introduced another female entertainer because the two had a disagreement. Sprangalang would have none of it, Melville said.
“Sprang say, ‘What? Let me tell you something, this is your job; the audience out there don’t care if you and she not talking. Your job is to bring out the individual and you are going to go out there and bring her out as professional’.
“That stood out for me. That said so much. Your job is your job, and you need to do it as best as you can. And that is something I held on to,” Melville recounted.
Earlier, calypsonian Stacey Sobers opened the show with an inspired performance of her mentor, the late Singing Sandra’s “Die with my Dignity”. Sobers, the sister of local reggae star Marlon Asher (Marlon Sobers), recalled a moment she shared with Sandra after her winning performance at the 2018 National Calypso Queen competition.
“I knew Singing Sandra was in the audience; by the time I got off stage, she was outside waiting on me. She said: ‘Stacey, my daughter, if you do not get this crown tonight, I am going to pelt big stone because your performance reminded me of me and that crown belongs to you. So I wanna do this song in tribute to singing Sandra, bless her soul,” Sobers said, cueing the backing band into her 2018 title winner, “Queens & Kings”.
Calypsonian Abebele (Neil Baptiste) provided an equally moving, if less wordy, tribute to his mentor, the late Brother Superior during performances of Supie’s “All African” and “Long Live Calypso”.
“People was saying local ting eh good and he (Superior) change it. He always say make music that stand de test of time, well let we see if he make sense,” Abebele said to applause while strumming the opening notes to Superior’s “Long Live Calypso” on his electric guitar.
Indeed, long live calypso!