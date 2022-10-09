HEADACHES are among the most common disorders of the neurological system. They are not only accompanied by pain; in the case of migraines they can even be disabling; impacting on occupational, recreational and social functions. In some instances, headaches are also associated with the overuse of painkillers which can lead to other headaches or can worsen an existing headache which is why it is important to understand your headache type and take preemptive steps such as identifying triggers in order to take preemptive action, advises neurologist Dr Avidesh Panday.
Most times headaches are not reflective of an intracranial problem such as a tumour, but they are a nuisance and can affect your quality of life and occupation. Tension headaches and migraines are by far some of the most common headaches.
A tension headache is accompanied by a constant low grade persistent headache that feels like a tight cap on the head. While most persons are able to get through the day, there is significant discomfort which may impact their function. Then there are migraine headaches which are more prevalent and frequent among women, given the association with migraines and hormonal changes.
“The key to differentiating a migraine from tension headache is that migraines tend to have different accompaniments such as nausea and vomiting. A person may be sensitive to light and sound. They may have other neurological symptoms such as visual changes, they may have problems with dizziness and vertigo and in some instances they may experience weakness which can mimic a stroke. A migraine can be very debilitating,”stressed Panday.
Common types
of headaches
There are different types of migraines; there are those who get migraines infrequently that can last one and up to four days. Then there are those who get migraines two or three times per week.
One of the most common types of headaches in Trinidad is the rebound headache. When a person gets a headache the most natural response is to take a painkiller like paracetamol and other nonsteroidal agents which are classified as an abortive pain medication, in other words it doesn’t solve the problem but treats the pain.
“Many people abuse these painkillers and what happens is that the original headache morphs into a constant headache that is there all the time and the patient starts to worry because they think they are taking all these pills but the headache is not getting better but is actually getting worse and more frequent.
A patient could have many different types of headaches, not everybody is limited to one type of headache and some patients may have a combination of multiple headaches,” explained Panday.
A neurologist who encounters a patient that suffers with headaches must ascertain whether there are red flags or anything in the person’s history that would require urgent imaging and or treatment.
“Whenever we speak to patients we try to figure out what type of headaches they have, the total number of days per month they are affected by a headache and the amount of painkillers they are taking because that helps us get the complete picture.
The neurologist will tease out anything that would require urgent imaging and or treatment,” said Panday.
Some of the red flags about headaches that would require urgent treatment include:
—headaches with a loss of consciousness
—headaches with progressive visual symptoms whereby you are losing vision or getting black spots in vision, or ringing in the ears (these are signs that the pressure may be a bit high in the brain)
—headaches associated with permanent weakness which can indicate focal neurological deficit.
When a neurologist is presented with a patient who has chronic headaches, he takes into account the patient’s family history as some headaches may have a genetic basis and one of the first things examined is the patient’s blood pressure.
Checking the optometrist
One of the most major parts of the examination is looking at the back of the eye to see if there is any swelling of the nerves which can indicate that something is going on in the brain.
In fact many patients with headaches may go to the optometrist thinking that something is wrong with the eye and the optometrist is the one who may pick up the problem and refer the patient to the ophthalmologist or neurologist.
Additionally some people may have a headache that manifests as facial pain which they may mistake for a dental problem only to find out that it was a nerve problem affecting the face.
From his years of practising medicine, Panday has observed that while persons in Trinidad have a good pain tolerance, they tend to take too many painkillers.
Panday suggests being proactive and taking action by identifying what headache type you have and consider effective treatment that will minimise medication and the number of headache days.
“One of the things I like to tell my patients is that a migraine is like a fire that has gone out of control which initially starts as a spark.
Many people think they can fight it or sleep it off or wait for the migraine to pass but its harder to control a fire when it has spread than a spark, so when you feel the symptom coming on that’s when you treat it, don’t try to sleep it off, try to get rid of it before it spreads — you’re going to get greater success and will need to take less tablets,” he advises.
Know your triggers, adds the neurologist. The most common foods that trigger migraines are red wine, certain cheeses, dark chocolate, nuts, coffee, caffeine and some dairy products and MSG.
Avoid precipitating factors; for some persons that may be certain smells or odours, certain shades of light and minimise the time you spend in front of screens.
To alleviate digital eye strain follow the American Optometric Association’s 20-20-20 rule; take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.
“Not all migraines need treatment, it just may simply mean finding out what is causing yours and avoiding the triggers,” says Panday.
