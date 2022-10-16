Healthy eating during Divali

DIVALI is not only the Festival of Lights, it’s also the festival of food and of course sweets galore: barfi, jalebi, parsad, ladoo, halwa and gulab jamun. But overindulging in some of your favourite treats can come with some serious consequences, warned Dr Michael Taylor, registrar in internal medicine.
“By overeating you can be setting yourself up to become overweight and obese, that can lead to metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance which can result in diabetes, coronary artery disease and a myriad of other diseases,” he said.
Taylor added that persons with comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease must be more careful than the average person when it comes to the quantity and quality of food and drink they consume since such ones have a higher and greater risk of suffering medical emergencies following holidays. The physician said medical admissions of persons with comorbidities increase dramatically in the aftermath of holidays like Christmas and Divali. The fact is that some diabetics who have consumed too many sweets or alcohol have ended up in emergency rooms as a result of a diabetic ketoacidosis or a hyperglycaemic emergency and some with high blood pressure who have eaten too much salt present at hospitals with a stroke or heart attack.
Family physician Dr Sasha Farrier agrees that throwing caution to the wind can result in poor outcomes for those who are insulin dependent or not properly managing their condition. Persons who visit the chronic disease clinic the day after holidays such as Divali usually present with high blood sugars, she noted. Additionally, Taylor added that persons with comorbidities must be careful not to neglect their medication. He agreed with the suggestion that health initiatives sensitising persons about healthy eating habits and the risks of overindulgence should coincide with the holiday season.
“We know that we can’t tell people what they should eat, instead we should work with them and advise them concerning healthy eating habits. For instance, pay attention to the type of oil you use and don’t use too much while cooking, look at your salt content and limit the amount of food you consume. Rather than put everything on your plate and pay for it later, section your plate - make a quarter of your plate protein, one quarter of your plate carbohydrates and fill half your plate with vibrant vegetables, fresh fruits and additional healthy fats,” he recommended.
Farrier advises against pairing two carbohydrates together, instead of consuming soft drinks which contain carbohydrates and sucrose, she recommends drinking water or club soda which has fizz but no sugars.
It is possible to eat healthy during Divali which is associated with festivities and food, but the key word is balance, reiterated chronic disease specialist Candida Khan of Didi’s Nutrition Consultancy.
The main reason persons overindulge sometimes on special occasions is because they spent days or weeks restricting themselves.
“If you are fasting or you are cutting out certain things in preparation for Divali but your balance is off your cravings are going to massively increase and that’s what leads to people overeating during Divali because they feel like they’ve neglected themselves,” said Khan.
“When you’re fasting before Divali it’s great if you learn about balance and what foods you should eat so that you get the amount of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, dietary fibres, vitamins and minerals that you need throughout the day...then you will feel satisfied with your portions and you’ll be able to celebrate without feeling sick the next day because you overate.”
The dietitian-nutritionist also recommends drinking lots of water.
“I think we neglect water a lot, keeping hydrated is very important,” she added.
Because all our senses are engaged when we’re eating, people typically don’t like altering recipes because they want their food to taste and look a certain way so Khan recommends portion control.
“If you don’t want to switch up the ingredients and go with low fat options then have a combination of things that are not as high in saturated fat. Make sure that at some point of the day you are getting your vegetables, make sure you’re getting your fruits, whether it’s apple, carrot sticks, or chows with pineapple and cucumber - whatever you prefer - it’s up to you but make sure you hit other food groups,” said Khan.
No one should punish themselves for having treats but Khan recommends self discipline, in other words, consider leaving back some sweets for the next day.
“Portion out your snacks so that you have some for the rest of the week,” said the dietitian-nutritionist. “If you prepare a lot of food and snacks and you give to friends and family you may still have a lot of leftovers. Just because that may be the case doesn’t mean you have to sit down and eat it out. That’s where the stomach size stretches and you get other complications because you have overeaten. So asking yourself: can I have this tomorrow or the day after can be a healthy mindset to adopt.”