Healthy meatless eats for Lent

THE Catholic Church abstains from meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, a season of penitence and renewal leading up to Easter Sunday. The avoidance of eating meat shows respect for the death of Jesus.
The Express spoke with dietician Candice De Souza, who is also a devout Roman Catholic and First Communion teacher, who finds joy in teaching children about the significance of the Eucharist, who said there are ways to enjoy healthy meals without being tempted to turn to meat options during the Lenten season.
The dietician said abstinence is not meant for everyone.
The elderly and young children, as well as the sick people, are not asked to fast or abstain.
Pregnant or nursing women may also choose not to participate in these practices.
While fasting from meat may be difficult, De Souza said it is a small price to pay for what Jesus sacrificed on Calvary.
However, as difficult as it may be, De Souza has come up with creative ways to encourage Catholic devotees to enjoy meatless meals.
“As someone who eats and craves meat, I see not eating meat as a sacrifice. It is a small sacrifice compared to Jesus dying for our sins,” De Souza said.
“Some may stay away from meat on Fridays only, but I stay away for the entire 40 days.
It can be difficult but I have been able to come up with ways to help me and my family and clients who are also fasting from meat to enjoy their meals without missing the meat,” De Souza said.
De Souza said meal preparation should include vegetables, peas and beans and a fresh salad.
Added to this, she noted that the meal must be balanced and having knowledge of the nutritional content of foods is essential.
“It’s truly simple–eat more of what you like, but make it healthy and balanced,” De Souza said.
“If you have an eight-to-four job and you usually purchase lunch, it may be more difficult for you to keep away from the meat because there are not too many options out there that are cost-effective.
But you can prepare your meals at home whether it’s a sandwich or a quick one-pot meal.
“Everything doesn’t have to be tofu or fish. Make pastes with your legumes or choose vegetables that you like. Make a fruit salad with fruits that are in season.
“For me I incorporate a lot of pak choi and string beans in my meal prep. So, as I am not consuming meat, I ensure that I have my ground provisions or rice, peas or beans and a stir-fried vegetable on the side.
“If you do rice and peas alone, the meal is not only boring and lacks colour, but it is unbalanced as well,” De Souza said.
De Souza has shared these simple meals ideas:
Breakfast
Salt fish buljol with fried bake/roast bake, with stir-fried pak choi on the side.
Bananas or any fruit that is in season, oatmeal cereal or a cereal of your choice with milk, sada roti with potato or tomato choka or a vegetable choka of your choice.
Lunch
Vegetable rice, steamed fish with string beans or a vegetable of your choice on the side, with a fruit salad.
Ground provision with stewed fish, (any peas or beans of your choice) and a salad with a dressing.
Dinner
A tuna sandwich (or fish of your choice) with lettuce, tomato and cucumber salad with dressing, yoghurt with fresh fruit.
Fish broth or corn soup.
Candice De Souza’s
recipe for
stir-fried pak choi
2 lbs baby pak choi
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon finely diced ginger
1 onion
2 cloves garlic finely diced
Three tomatoes
Four pimentos.
Optional – chopped peanuts, almonds or toasted sesame seeds
Heat oil in a wok, add garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes and pimentos.
Add pak choi and sprinkle with salt, cook uncovered until pak choi springs water. Do not overcook. Pak choi must remain bright green.