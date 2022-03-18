Healthy meatless eats for Lent

“Nah, I wasn’t afraid to climb up on the camel at all man.”

So joked soca star Erphaan Alves (EA) upon his return to T&T after performing at the Dubai 2020 Expo last week.

EA excited soca fans when he shared a photo of himself dressed in a traditional white kandura and a red and white gutra head wrap sitting atop a camel, in the Emirati desert last week.