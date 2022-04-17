Healthy planet, healthy people

PAHO chief: Safeguard the world

AFTER two years of the Covid-19 pandemic with millions of lives lost to the virus, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne marked World Health Day by calling for the urgent protection of the environment and highlighted how the health of the planet is linked to our own.

“The so-called triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution, is affecting the health of all people as well as our planet. Those effects are amplified by deficiencies in infrastructure and health systems to prevent diseases and effectively respond to crises, disasters, and emergencies,” the director said in a high-level online event entitled “Our Planet, Our Health,” which was attended by over 400 participants.

Health ministers from the region, including Dr Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health of Argentina, Dr Jose Manuel Matheu, Secretary of Health of Honduras, and Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness of Jamaica, participated in the virtual PAHO event to mark the day, as did Dr Jacqueline Alvarez, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Focusing on the Americas as one of the most unequal regions in the world, “where wealth inequality, political inequality, and social inequality are rampant”, Dr Etienne highlighted that “extra transformative efforts must be taken to protect the health of the most vulnerable populations from environmental risks.”

“Over the past three decades, we have witnessed concerted global action to build a sustainable planet. During this period, we have noted enhancements in health services and improvements in the health of peoples in the Region of the Americas,” the PAHO Director said. Intersectoral collaboration across the health and water and sanitation sectors, for example, has reduced the mortality risk among children under five years from 219 to 23 deaths per 100,000 population – that is 1.8 million young lives saved since 1990,” Dr Etienne said.

Nevertheless, every year in the Americas, an estimated one million premature deaths are attributable to avoidable environmental risks. Air pollution, contaminated water, inadequate sanitation including solid waste management, risks related to certain hazardous chemicals, and negative impacts related to climate change are the most pressing environmental public health threats for the Region.

“Today’s World Health Day theme– ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ – is a call for a green and healthy recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which places the health of individuals and the planet at the centre of actions and fosters a movement to create societies focused on well-being,” added Dr Etienne, calling on member states to recommit to regional solidarity and to strengthen individual and collective actions to better protect the region’s health.

To help countries advance in meeting the environment and health challenges, PAHO last year launched the Agenda for the Americas on Health, Environment, and Climate Change, 2021–2030, the director said. The Agenda will benefit all countries and territories by, among others, promoting good governance practices, strengthening leadership and coordination roles in the health sector, and fostering cross-sectoral action.

“The future depends on us as we are not only the custodians of today but the architects of tomorrow,” Dr Etienne concluded.

paho.org

