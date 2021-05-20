Heat in de place, no backing back

Daniel Loveless is the face of Tempo Networks’ much anticipated Hot Ones Caribbean.
There has been a lot of speculation as to who would be the face of the regional franchise of Hot Ones ever since Tempo CEO Frederick Morton announced the COMPLEX Network hit series would be coming to the Caribbean, earlier this year.
For 11 seasons millions of fans around the world have gawked at Hot Ones international host Sean Evans asking A-list international celebrities controversial questions while they eat chicken wings —or cauliflower for the vegetarians— of increasing heat. American comedian Kevin Hart, British actor Idris Elba and US-born pop star Billie Eilish (Billie O’Connell) are among the stars featured on the show.
Loveless, 22, is already Internet-famous for stumping, bumbling, unsuspecting everyday folk with tricky local trivia, as the host of his viral hit online show “What Yuh Know?” Now he will have the opportunity to test wits against local and regional A-listers, as well as international stars with Caribbean heritage
“I am excited to collaborate with Tempo Networks to become the host of this globally established brand.
“The opportunity aligns with my vision to spread more awareness on Caribbean culture and to entertain audiences on an international stage,” Loveless told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange earlier this week.
The charismatic presenter anticipates he would fit seamlessly into the role as he has been “an avid follower” of Hot Ones. He admitted, however, to having to step up his pepper game.
“Preparation for the role was quite simple. I’ve been an avid follower of the international version of the Hot Ones show so I was already familiar with the format of the show. I must admit, I was not quite a ‘pepper mouth’ before coming on board, however, my liking for pepper sauces skyrocketed once on set.
“Funny enough, I now struggle to eat lunch without pepper sauce,” he joked.
Still asking:
‘Wha Yuh Know?’
Loveless said despite his new commitments to Hot Ones Caribbean he doesn’t plan on letting up on asking the question: “What Yuh Know?” In fact, he assured fans the hit online show is already in its seventh season of production and to expect a continuous roll out of new content. “What Yuh Know?” has over 30 million views and 800,000 followers across all social media platforms.
“Each video we produce continues to generate hundreds of thousands of views and we definitely are continuing production of the show. YouTube has also recently awarded our channel for surpassing 100,000 subscribers on the platform. To this point, the vision is beyond me, therefore the show must continue. it’s the people’s show, not mine,” Loveless said.
“Collaborating with Tempo Networks to host Hot Ones Caribbean hasn’t affected production of “What Yuh Lnow?” It’s all a matter of scheduling and effective time management. It also makes it much easier as I work with a team of amazing people who take care of the day-to-day operations of the show. This gives me more time to focus on Hot Ones Caribbean amongst other projects,” he continued.
Loveless said, however, shooting of “What Yuh Know?” Has been temporarily suspended during the current State of Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in T&T. The setback hasn’t affected their roll out, he said, as “we are able to select new content weekly to distribute from our five-year catalogue of content.”
Shooting of Hot Ones Caribbean, he added, has “not been affected much by the pandemic as proper Covid-19 protocols were put in place by the amazing production team at Advance Dynamics”.
“We are therefore able to move forward with production of the show in a seamless but most importantly safe manner,” Loveless said.
As for his Hot Ones Caribbean persona, the likable host says to expect a smoother, silkier version of Daniel Loveless.
“Fans can expect to see a different side of Daniel Loveless. Most persons are familiar with the ‘What Yuh Know?’ street-interview side of my personality. Fans will now still have the opportunity to see me asking questions, however, in a studio setting with hot celebrities and even hotter wings,” Loveless concluded.