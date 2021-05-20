Heat in de place, no backing back

Doh jackass de scene.

It’s the most repeated and typed phrase, both on and off the phone screen, at the moment in Trinidad and Tobago.

Those four words first popped up on social media just about a year ago to describe the actions of nationals who either flouted or skirted the Government’s pandemic regulations. Their ill-advised actions were routinely followed by stricter policies, and with rising positive Covid-19 cases eventually led to a complete reinforcing of limitations on business and physical movements last week.