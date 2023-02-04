Helon Francis with a ‘Mighty’ contender

A former calypso monarch says calypso, as an element of Trinidad and Tobago’s culture, must be rebranded. It is something Helon Francis believes, will save the art form. In a new calypso rendition called, “Mighty”, the 2018 Calypso King is walking in his truth, honestly expressing his innermost feelings, even as the country presents what’s being called, “The Mother of All Carnivals”.
Francis’ latest release is an anthem of patriotic assertion. He wills his fellow nationals to remember the fabric from which they’ve been cut, urging thoughtfulness and recollection of past achievements, notable moments in history and even the everyday living of the everyday man. The tune is a powerfully interwoven string of words, bound by simple melodies and rhythms, and a strong contender for the crown.
As a citizen who hails from Cascade, Francis’ passionate plea for a return to the brotherhood and patriotism that once was, offers a glimmer of hope this Carnival. It is safe to say that in the traditional calypso arena, scathing political attacks and insensitive innuendo, are usually the components that bind chorus and verse, taking many to the finals on Dimanche Gras Sunday. Helon says, this time around, he chose to highlight beauty, potential and desire for better.
“This song describes our people. We are now at a point where we must re-evaluate ourselves and our situation, especially coming out of what was a global depression. It is important that I remind our people of who we are because sometimes, hard times can bring you to a point where you forget your abilities,” said Francis. He says he prefers to focus his energy and music on enlightening the people of his country at this time.
The song was written by Francis. He understands music well, having studied and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the field. Now, armed with that academic knowledge, a deep-rooted desire to direct change in his way, and an undeniable creative gift, Helon is pushing a positive agenda, with high hopes of breathing new life into calypso and country.
In 2018, he won the Calypso Monarch with a song entitled “Change”. Well experienced in the art of calypso composition and delivery, Francis anticipates his return to Skinner Park this year. He has been through the necessary stages, having won Young Kings in 2016 and before that, delivering from youth into adolescence. Now an adult, he is focused on empowering others like himself for a better Trinidad and Tobago.
Admittedly, Francis is appreciative of the kaleidoscope of creativity that’s seen in the calypso arena. “I appreciate every artist, because we need the kaleidoscope of calypsonians to make a thriving industry,” he said. He however believes that the future of the industry must be left to the youth, those even younger than him.
“Youth drives the popularity of any music. Without a young crop of budding calypsonians, we are not going to go forward the way we need to,” the artiste advised, suggesting that efforts be made to rebrand the genre, considerate of the advanced state of the world we now occupy. “If we don’t make the right changes, when it comes to branding, theme, variety, calypsonians and calypso itself, we’re not going to move forward. We have to take risks,” he emphasised.
Helon hopes to see a new era of calypsonians between the ages of 18 and 25 become involved in what some may call the heartbeat of Carnival, calypso music. For now, he is presenting positive music with purpose. It is through that effort he feels the best result will emerge.