Henna artist and businesswoman

Sacrifice.
It’s a word Risa Raghunanan-Mohammed, artist and owner of Henna Trinidad in Chase Village, is familiar with, because she has done it so many times for the betterment of herself and her family.
When her son started pre-school, she chose to walk away from her job as a treasury analyst, because, given her office hours, she was having issues dropping him off and picking him up from school.
Even though her husband Andy was in a stable job, Raghunanan-Mohammed knew that she’d have to do things differently in order to stretch the one salary that was coming into their home.
“I didn’t buy clothes for years,” she said, and can honestly now smile about it.
All the while, Raghunanan-Mohammed was quietly building her small business Henna Trinidad, which she admits was merely a side hustle that brought in little, at the time.
“Raghunanan-Mohammed did Mehndi for Indian brides and did henna at different events, including the Divali Nagar. She also imported henna products for sale since, back in 2009, she found that there were little to no resources for henna artists locally and regionally.
Raghunanan-Mohammed opted to purchase products from reputable US suppliers, for resale locally. She also traded with suppliers from India and Pakistan.
The focus then, she told Her, was not about her and what she wore, but the business, and growing it. Again, sacrifice.
Today, she has solid trade relationships with Nigeria, Morocco, India, Pakistan, China and South America.
Born and raised in Talparo, Raghunanan-Mohammed attended the Talparo RC School and then the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, where she was introduced to henna by her high school art teacher, Charu Sharm.
Her classmates were her first customers, albeit non-paying ones. She continued to practise henna art on her family members and friends, until she was confident enough to work with real clients. In 2012, she became the first-ever Internationally Certified Natural Henna Artist (certified by the ICNHA www.icnha.org) in the country and by extension the Caribbean.
Raghunanan-Mohammed also embarked on a countrywide mission to teach others about the benefits of natural henna products versus the dangerous “black henna” and commercial henna cones, using her social media platforms and in person, at local events.
Over the years, the mother of three has built a team of 18 henna artists (and growing), who campaign via public events and their social media platforms on the traditions and beliefs of henna and Mehndi. They not only educate the public about this ancient art form but also dispel the beliefs locally about henna being linked to only one religious circle.
Henna has come a long way, the 37-year-old artist said.
“It’s no longer for weddings and Divali, henna art is a fashion statement.
At the time of our interview, Raghunanan-Mohammed was applying henna to the feet of a female customer, who was due to travel overseas that day.
“You don’t know how much I am enjoying doing this,” she told Her.
Apart from bridal and casual henna, the artist also offers belly blessing (henna done on a pregnant belly) and henna crowns, for chemotherapy patients who have lost their mane, as two services; the latter being free.
Her DIY henna kit, called the Maharani box, remains one of her best sellers. It was released during the Covid lockdown.
Raghunanan-Mohammed plans to continue her henna workshops across the region and stage her Sip and Henna event in July.
She looks back on her journey thus far, and is happy about every move she has made, even walking away from her permanent job.
“If I didn’t leave, I would have been stuck in an 8 to 4 job. My son is now 13 and going to an excellent college in Port of Spain. I am so glad that I didn’t sacrifice his education and I am happy that I chose to follow my heart with my henna business.”