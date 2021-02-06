HERE’S DOUBLE TROUBLE

Aaron Duncan is all grown up.
It’s clear from the 17-year-old former child star’s new self-directed “Double Trouble” music video that he is no longer the little boy next door. The edgy visual features a confident Duncan performing to camera as teenaged dancers gyrate and leap into acrobatic splits in an all-out “zess”.
“In everything there’s evolution,” Duncan said rather coyly when asked about the project, during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee earlier this week.
Duncan says it’s all part of a purposeful plan to shed his squeaky clean “good boy” persona and bring forward a more layered multidimensional entertainer.
“Yes, I believe that I have evolved in my style of music and the energy I portray in them, that is actually a part of my mission, because I am now finding my way in transitioning myself from ‘oh that’s the little boy who sing the song’ to ‘That’s Aaron Duncan’,” he continued.
“So, I believe what accounted for that type of growth and evolution stems from the vision that my team and I have for myself for the upcoming years of my career.”
Not everyone will agree with his career choices, but Duncan is determined to be true to himself as young man coming of age in an evolving local musical landscape. Most importantly, he says he has the full support of his parents Sylvester and Lydia Duncan.
“I would say that I feel comfortable being a youth, because that’s what I am. I can’t stop time from moving, these are the things that all youth do, go to parties, dance, meet girls, and the list goes on and on, gets deeper and deeper.
“I also believe my mom understands that more than anyone, so her and my dad, was totally supportive of the vision for the video. Many people may say: ‘oh wow, why would Duncan do that?
But it takes an open-minded, smart person to understand the long term mission,” he said.
Double M comparisons
If this all sounds familiar it might be because Duncan’s trajectory is remarkably similar to another famous child star that had great aspirations of becoming a major force in soca music. Duncan says he welcomes those comparisons.
“I’ve been compared to Machel Montano for basically my entire life. It’s great. It’s awesome in fact. Why would I not want to be compared to the King of Soca? Which is the art form that I want to be one of the greats in someday,” he reasoned.
In 2016 Double M invited a then 13-year-old Duncan to perform his Carnival hit “Can You Feel It” at his Machel Monday concert. Duncan said while its impossible to be another Machel it would be insane not to want to follow in MM’s footsteps.
“I don’t see why people tell me ‘Don’t come out like Machel eh’. That’s weird. I would love to one day be the new king of soca with an uncountable number of hit tracks and albums, known all over the world by millions, making millions of dollars too. I would love that. That’s why I thank people for that comparison.
“However, I’ll never be Machel Montano, he’s Machel, but I can be like him. I’m Aaron Duncan. I will leave my own legacy in the industry and stamp my own name in the history books. I would never be a part two of Machel Montano. I will never want that for myself. I rather retire,” he joked.
Duncan also recently changed schools leaving Queen’s Royal College for St George’s College. He says while there were other factors to the move the music programme at George’s was the greatest allure. Soca star Erphaan Alves, a graduate of the Barataria college, is one of the programme’s biggest supporters.
“St George’s is known to have produced some of the soca artistes that we know to date, so it is clear that they must know a thing or two about their music,” Duncan chimed.
He says he has used his Covid-19 downtime wisely. He was not only a busy lad in the studio, but also used the past ten months to catch up on his school workload.
“I was always the one student that missed the most classes, missed all deadlines for assignments and all the ‘bad’ stuff. However, I am also that same one student who came out of this Covid-19 pandemic with great CSEC results, six ones and a two,” he boasted.
“The lockdown also helped me focus my energy on music production since I’m now venturing into the production side of entertainment. So while many may see this time at home as a curse, I see it as a blessing just as much.”
As for what’s next, Duncan says he’s leaving it all in the hands of his God who he believes continues to guide his steps to achieving his own personal greatness.
“God is the person that guides my every move and does everything on my behalf. I walk behind that spirit and that energy. My long-term vision for myself is to one day be the carrier of soca music. I want to be one of the names that you would think of when you hear the words, soca or Carnival. So that’s my long-term vision, once God allows it to happen,” Duncan concluded.