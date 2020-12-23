Heritage Petroleum celebrated its second anniversary by delivering Christmas cheer to over 350 children within its fenceline communities via a Christmas Toy Drive initiative on Tuesday (Dec 22).
The donated toys were distributed through the elected Councillors for Palo Seco, Siparia West/Fyzabad and Erin electoral districts, who identified the families that would benefit most from the donation.
Heritage's chief executive officer, Arlene Chow, who oversaw the toy distribution, said: “Heritage Petroleum’s anniversary, which is observed on December 1, each year, is an opportunity for employees to give back to members of the company’s communities through acts of volunteerism. Last year, employees marked the occasion by partnering with its communities in projects, which would empower sustainable change.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated regulations, employees were unable to partner with the communities in a similar fashion. However, recognizing the economic challenges that have arisen because of the pandemic, as well as the time of year that we are celebrating, we felt that we would have the greatest impact by spreading some Christmas cheer to the children residing in our communities.”
Heritage said it committed, along with its employees, to the spirit of volunteerism that would allow them to deepen stakeholder relationships while providing support to its communities where necessary.