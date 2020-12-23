Hero of Grande Riviere

LEATHERBACK turtle populations are in decline around the world. But in the Caribbean, and specifically here in Trinidad, they continue to have a strong presence. During the peak of the turtle nesting season, as many as 500 leatherbacks amble onto the shores of Grande Riviere beach in one night alone. Little wonder, therefore, why this country is considered the last bastion of hope for leatherback turtles.
At the centre of turtle conservation work is the unassuming Len Peters. Since Peters and other volunteers from Grande Riviere created the Grande Riviere Environmental Awareness Trust 30 years ago, they were able to rally the community around an important issue—the protection of leatherback sea turtles. Their efforts were not in vain. What followed as a result was a revival of leatherback populations that come to nest on Grande Riviere beach every year. The beach, which spans one kilometre, has been recognised as the densest leatherback nesting site in the world.
As for Peters, his conservation work has earned him well-deserved recognition and awards. In 2018 he was the first to receive the Commonwealth Points of Light Award from Queen Elizabeth II which recognises inspiring volunteers. His work was also featured on BBC’s Blue Planet 2 with Sir David Attenborough. And, most recently, the Queen held virtual talks with Peters and other volunteers from the Commonwealth and paid tribute to their contribution to important causes.
Grande Riviere may be internationally known as a haven for leatherbacks but that wasn’t always the case, explained Peters. For one thing, when turtle conservation work got off the ground in the early 90s, volunteers recorded between 15-20 leatherbacks at the peak of the nesting season—hardly record-breaking. At that time, the coastal community was also made up of turtle meat lovers.
“I grew up with my grandparents, who were notorious turtle eaters. The fridge would be full with turtle meat. Back then there was no such thing as night-time patrols on the beach, so villagers would go on the beach, kill and cut the meat off the turtle and bury the rest. The following day you wouldn’t know that poachers had been on the beach. Some people went off with the entire turtle. Villagers believed they had an inherent right to kill turtles for their meat and take their eggs,” said Peters.
When efforts were made to get the community involved in managing the nesting sites, Peters and a few others jumped on board and formed GREAT, which years later evolved into the Grande Riviere Nature Tour Guide Association which is headed by Peters.
He urged villagers to protect the turtles instead of killing them and harvesting their eggs.
Changing people’s attitudes towards the turtles was an uphill battle. Peters became the target of insults and was even threatened with a machete but he never gave up. Eventually the years brought with them a cultural shift. When people began to understand the economic benefits that the leatherbacks brought to the community, attitudes began to soften and change.
The sea, their biggest risk
Up until early this year, tourism and turtle watching was one of the foremost economic drivers of Grande Riviere. Over the years tourists from as many as 200 countries have come to Trinidad specifically to see leatherback turtles; many were inspired to make the trip after seeing Grande Riviere featured on Blue Planet 2 with Attenborough.
Today, as it relates to land threats, poaching is in the minority. Most of the dangers leatherbacks encounter are at sea. Fishing nets, pollution, indiscriminate lighting on beaches and sea level rise are among the biggest threats to their survival.
Peters and his team of volunteers have been able to sensitise the community and the wider public on the importance of the leatherbacks. It is imperative that their work continues not just in Grande Riviere but in other communities.
“All major nesting sites are in decline with the exception of Trinidad which is the last bastion of hope in terms of the recovery of leatherback turtle populations. If Trinidad can maintain the populations of nesting leatherbacks then we can help save this species from extinction,” said Peters.
Turtle conservation work, however, requires money and resources. The Government has recognised that managing leatherback nesting sites must be done on a national scale. This year a sea turtle task force was set up to look at all issues related to sea turtles.
Because of the global role Trinidad plays in the protection and conservation of sea turtles, more resources should be poured into protecting sea turtles, said Peters. In the past, money that was earned from turtle-watching tours went towards conservation efforts but that source of revenue has dried up since the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of all tours.
Peters, who is the vice-chairman of the Turtle Village Trust which oversees all turtle conservation groups in Trinidad, says the organisation is hoping to access resources from the Green Fund which was put in place for the protection of the environment.
The next leatherback population assessment will be conducted in the next two years, the future of leatherbacks would depend on the work that is done now to protect them and the remaining nesting sites.
When Peters first started out in conservation work, his first appeal was to the villagers of Grande Riviere where he still lives with his wife and daughter. His appeal has now widened to include the nation.
“We need to recognise our place in this world,” he said.
Peters continues to mentor young ones and lobby for more resources on behalf of the men and women who volunteer their time and energy to the protection of all sea turtles. Leatherbacks are among T&T’s greatest treasures and everything must be done to keep it that way, he added.
“I think the measuring stick of my work will be when we don’t have to go out onto the beaches policing people and telling them what not to do because they would already be aware of the importance of protecting the turtles,” said Peters.