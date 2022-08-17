THE teenagers were in awe of the multi-coloured crab that crossed their path along the fringes of the Tacaribe forest.
“Look, a rainbow crab!” one showed the other, “so pretty!”
The second boy was busy trying to catch an elusive butterfly among the leaves of the understorey.
“Come here and see this rainbow butterfly. Trying to catch him but need help!”
He soon gave up and joined his brother in exclaiming over the bright colours of the Caribbean hermit crab.
The two were part of a family reunion camping trip along the Paria coastal trail and spent every minute of their stay exploring the outdoors.
They labelled the pretty birds in the area as “rainbow birds” and the list goes on.
These families were part of a wider group of outdoor-loving Trinbagonians who were taking advantage of every last moment remaining for the school holidays. Groups of hikers had joined together the week before to trek the entire trail from Matelot to Blanchisseuse and despite parts of the trail presenting challenges in treefalls and landslips, the day was an overall success.
This trail is usually maintained from both ends but because of the effects of the recent adverse weather, the lesser used portion between Petit Riviere and Madamas fell into abandonment.
One gardener lamented that he always has to bushwhack his way through the tangle that blocks the trail. The good news is that hikers have since worked minor detours off trail to maintain the momentum of the 23- to 24-mile trek.
Some groups have since taken the time to return to the trail to spend more time at the many natural sites they had passed by so hurriedly on a time limit. They visit the larger rivers and their numerous bathing pools and the countless small beaches where a day of fun could be had. Wild, rocky coastal scenery presents photographic opportunities that were bypassed on previous day trips.
Appreciate flora and fauna
Northern Range rivers as well as beaches around our country are well-patronised at this time. One lesser-known waterfall site in Brasso Seco has become a treat to those seeking the remoter and quieter spots along our rivers where there is less risk of overcrowding as the day progresses.
This twin waterfall and its lovely bathing pool offer welcome retreat. The short upriver hike from the road entails two detours over the banks because of deeper waters in alternating mini gorges but these do not present too much of a challenge to the regular outdoor-loving family.
Such short treks afford families the leisure of walking at an unhurried pace, more time to notice and appreciate the flora and fauna along the way, and of course extended quality time at the fall pool.
The July-August vacation period is the favourite of outdoor persons who love waterfall sites because this is the time when the volume of water is at its peak. According to some hikers, the dry season is best for activities such as caving and mountain climbing.
Having learned about the ideal times to plan treks the hard way, one soldier commented that waterfalls are best during the rainy season. He made this observation after taking his family to the Edith Watercourse last year. The disappointed family encountered a bare rock face with sporadic sprinkles of water depending on the direction of the breezes. There was a small stagnant puddle of water at the base.
On his solo return this August, out of mere curiosity, he was able to enjoy a fair amount of water just after a night of heavy rains.
This brings to mind the status of the Carmelita Waterfall in Gran Couva that only comes alive during the rainy season. This year has seen a generous amount of flow even in areas such as along roadside cliffs across the range where waterfalls had become a “long time thing”.
Our tallest accessible single-drop waterfall at Maracas has been transformed into two voluminous columns of water several times during the past weeks of heavy rainfall. A close-up experience of its might is risky because the trail is cut off by raging waters crashing across at several points. Except you know the ridge passages, it is best to enjoy the sight of it from afar.
One plus to this vacation time is that there are fewer reptiles seeking water, most retiring to the driest spot they could find at this time.