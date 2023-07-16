HIP osteoarthritis is a medical condition that we don’t often hear or read about but what is undeniable is the fact that this painful degenerative disease of the hip joint imposes a substantial health and social burden worldwide. It is estimated that hip osteoarthritis affects more than 500 million people globally.
“This condition gradually develops over time through a process of “wear and tear” resulting in the loss of cartilage, a protective cushioning of the ends of the bones,” said Dr Stefan Coombs.
Symptoms of hip arthritis can be very debilitating, ranging from severe groin/hip pain and stiffness which may impair mobility and the ability to carry out daily functional activities, added the T&T national who is currently a surgical fellow at NYU Langone Adult Reconstruction.
The treatment of hip arthritis begins with non-operative management in the form of weight loss which helps to decrease the amount of force acting on the joint and relieve pain.
Other treatments include activity modification or allowing the patient to continue living an active lifestyle without exacerbating underlying issues like osteoarthritis, physical therapy and pain medications. If these treatment options fail to adequately manage symptoms, then surgery is considered.
Hip replacement surgery, said Coombs, has been called “the operation of the century” by The Lancet - one of the most prestigious medical publications, owing to the success, safety and reliability of this operation to yield excellent outcomes.
Evidence indicates a patient satisfaction rate of 90-95 per cent, demonstrating how hip replacement surgery can dramatically improve and transform patients’ lives by eliminating pain and optimising mobility and function.
Hip replacement surgery involves removing the damaged femoral head (ball) and acetabular cup (socket) and replacing it with an artificial joint, said Coombs. The components of these implants include a metal socket, metal connection to thigh bone-stem, ceramic metal ball and durable plastic.
“Over the last two decades, numerous advancements in hip replacement surgery have been realised,” said the physician. “These changes range from improved and more durable materials, the adoption of less invasive and muscle-sparing surgical techniques, changes in anaesthesia and medications, and the utilisation of technology and precision enhancing devices.”
Not only have materials used in hip replacement surgery evolved significantly, surgical techniques have also improved drastically, said Coombs.
Modern surgical techniques in hip replacement surgery are now geared towards smaller incisions, less muscle and tendon trauma, reduced blood loss and faster recovery post-surgery, said Coombs. Anaesthesia and peri-operative care and blood loss management have also seen considerable improvement, he added.
It is now standard practice in North America to use spinal or epidural anaesthesia for hip replacement surgery. There are multiple benefits of this mode of anaesthesia including reduced blood loss during surgery, fewer blood clots from surgery, less postoperative nausea and vomiting and quicker recovery immediately after surgery.
Enhancing recovery
after surgery
Additionally, enhanced recovery after surgery protocols have been developed and implemented in hip replacement surgery, leading to shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and readmissions. Length of stay and recovery time has also been significantly reduced, said Coombs.
“The earliest hip replacements typically required patients to stay in the hospital for approximately three months.
However, advancements in anaesthesia management, reduced blood loss, improved surgical techniques and physical therapy have significantly decreased the length of stay to a few days and in many cases even discharge on the same day of surgery,” he said.
Quicker discharges from hospitals have led to better recovery outcomes, added Coombs.
The physician said the last decade has shown tremendous advancement in terms of technology and innovation.
Development of tools used to perform hip replacement surgery such as robotic assistance and navigation have enabled surgeons to increase the accuracy and reliability of implant positioning tailored to each patient’s specific needs based on their functional anatomy.
“This allows surgeries to be performed within accuracy ranges of a few degrees and millimetres,” said Coombs.
It is widely believed that robotic assistance and navigation tools are the future of joint replacement surgery, he said.
Coombs hails the advancements that have been made in hip replacement surgery over the last two decades. This operation, he said, is an excellent treatment option for persons suffering debilitating pain from hip osteoarthritis.
“It is a transformative procedure with the ability to grant patients a new lease on life,” said Coombs.