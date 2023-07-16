HIP osteoarthritis is a medical condition that we don’t often hear or read about but what is undeniable is the fact that this painful degenerative disease of the hip joint imposes a substantial health and social burden worldwide. It is estimated that hip osteoarthritis affects more than 500 million people globally.

“This condition gradually develops over time through a process of “wear and tear” resulting in the loss of cartilage, a protective cushioning of the ends of the bones,” said Dr Stefan Coombs.