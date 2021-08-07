His final wishes granted

The transition ceremony (last rites) for Master Artist LeRoy Clarke was performed on July 28, during a small and private ceremony that was followed by his cremation at Belgroves in Trincity.
The family stated that this was in keeping with the express wishes of the artist, poet and philosopher of international renown, who passed away on the morning of July 27.
Adaeze Clarke, one of the directors of De Legacy...House of LeRoy Clarke El Tucuchean Foundation, which was created by LeRoy in 2016, said:
“Dad’s health had been on the decline for some time and we put all our focus into ensuring he was cared for in the best way possible. We are grateful to all who contributed to making him comfortable in these last few months. Everyone knows how sociable he was and how he loved having philosophical discussions any chance he got. So he being ill during the pandemic meant he could only connect with people via video and phone calls.”
She added that they are aware that the public would have been surprised at how quickly final rites would have been performed for the National Icon:
“Daddy was very explicit with his final wishes and he entrusted those closest to him to ensure what he wanted was carried out to the letter. We are especially grateful to the public for respecting our privacy in this time while we fulfilled his last wishes. He is already greatly missed.”
When asked what the next steps in honouring him would be, she replied:
“There will of course be opportunity for the public to celebrate his life with us online during a planned memorial this August. And then of course, the foundation has a number of upcoming exhibitions and initiatives planned locally and internationally. Galleries and museums globally have shown interest in the collections. We will endeavour, of course, to make sure the people of the Caribbean have access to his works and publications.”
Meanwhile, those who wish to express their well wishes and condolences can do so on the website—www.leroyclarke.com. Direct messages/emails can also be sent to the foundation’s email address at eltucucheanfoundation@gmail.com. Cards or letters can be mailed to De Legacy...House of LeRoy Clarke El Tucuchean Foundation, 13A Wellsprings, Cascade, Trinidad and Tobago.