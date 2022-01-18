His lasting legacy

“I knew him very well. In the party, he was invariably non-controversial, low-profile, well-mannered and always very guarded and measured in his utterances.”
A perfect description of the late George Michael Chambers, the country’s second prime minister and political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), from Ferdie Ferreira, a foundation member, in his book Political Encounters 1946 -2016.
Chambers made a spectacular entry into the political arena in 1966 by virtue of one party group nomination to contest the general election in the brand new constituency of St Ann’s East.
He got the nod over George Kangalee, who received the majority support from the party groups in the constituency.
It was a baptism of fire for the newcomer who eventually ended his political career as prime minister and political leader of the most powerful political organisation in the Caribbean—the PNM.
Chambers, born October 4, 1928, died at age 69 on November 4, 1997. Ironically, he died at the same age as his predecessor, Dr Eric Williams.
His first appointment in the government was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Finance under ANR Robinson, who was the party’s deputy political leader.
History would later reveal that both men faced each other in political battles as leaders of opposing political parties.
At the party level, he held the position of assistant general secretary until his appointment as deputy political leader for policy matters by Williams at a convention on September 26, 1971.
He was one of the three deputies named by Williams following the departure of then deputy political leader Robinson. Errol Mahabir held the post of deputy leader for party and elections matters while Kamaluddin Mohammed was responsible for legislative matters.
The period 1970-1981 was an extremely tumultuous one politically within the PNM, and in the country as a whole. In 1970, there was the unrest due to massive demonstrations in Trinidad and Tobago by several groups, stemming from racial problems at a university in Canada. That same year, Robinson resigned from the PNM on September 20, 1970, and formed his own party, the Democratic Action Committee (DAC).
The 1971 general election on May 24 saw a no-vote campaign which resulted in the PNM winning all 36 seats in the House of Representatives. By 1974, there were further convulsions in the PNM when Williams announced he was resigning as political leader of the party the previous year on September 28, 1973.
Chambers the political strategist
The party set in motion its constitutional requirements to replace Williams. All party groups were requested to make nominations for the post of political leader between Karl Hudson Phillips and Mohammed.
It was in that exercise that Chambers displayed his leadership qualities and as a political strategist when he instructed the party groups in his constituency not to make any nomination.
His strategy worked out very well for him because no internal election took place, instead, at a special convention on February 12, 1974, a motion was moved not to accept Williams’ resignation. A committee was given the green light to bring him back to the convention and continue as leader of the party.
Chambers played a major role in the whole episode because it was Daniel Reid, chairman of the St Ann’s East constituency, who moved the motion that resulted in the return of Williams to uncontrolled acclamation from party members at the convention.
When the party settled down and the government continued to function, Chambers held several key ministerial portfolios—minister of finance, education and ending with his mega ministry of trade, industry and commerce, along with the ministry of agriculture, lands and fisheries.
It was while holding the dual portfolios that Chambers emerged as a political giant. He was governor of the Caribbean Investment Corporation. During that period, the then manufacturers’ association, under the presidency of Mervyn Assam, embarked on promoting and developing a leadership role in the Caribbean as directed by Chambers.
He called on the manufacturers to re-engineer and retool their production and quality since they received export tax incentives to market their products throughout Caricom. Since then, local manufacturers have held a dominant role in Caricom.
On September 13, 1976, the PNM won their fifth general election after a heated campaign mounted by the then United Labour Front (ULF), which included several labour leaders with Basdeo Panday at the helm.
Before the 1976 general election, the PNM government promised constitutional changes following nationwide consultation headed by Sir Hugh Wooding.
At the party level, Chambers took the lead when his constituency triggered constitutional change by moving a motion at the general council to transform T&T to republican status.
Williams had declared he was taking a back seat during the period 1976-1981 and said he had his eyes on the 1981 general election.
Assumption as
political leader and PM
However, on March 29, 1981, Williams died at the official residence and the following day, president Ellis Clarke announced the appointment of George Chambers as prime minister of T&T.
He was officially elected political leader of the PNM at a convention May 9, 1981, and in his maiden speech, he put the stamp of his own personality by announcing major changes at the national level with the statement, “What is right must be kept right, and what is wrong, must be set right”.
Chambers developed his own style by wearing a shirt-jac suit, moving away from the traditional jacket and tie wear.
A mere seven months after becoming prime minister, he led the PNM into battle at the general election on November 9, 1981, against a formidable opposwition, the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR), led by former PNM attorney general Karl Hudson Phillips, along with Williams’ close and trusted friends Ferdie Ferreira and Ivan Williams.
He declared a memorable and dramatic statement to his opponents, “They too wicked—not a damn seat for them.” The PNM won 26 seats, including Caroni East and Princes Town. ONR lost every seat they contested.
The current Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, carried the PNM banner in the Tobago West seat while I contested and won the Arima constituency.
The results of the election were a clear indication that the population was prepared to give Chambers a chance. The ULF won ten seats.
In 1983, the Grenada government faced an internal coup from forces comprising young militant academics who were bent on removing then prime minister Eric Gary. The United States of America invaded the island. The US got support from the majority of Caribbean countries, except T&T and Guyana.
Chambers ignored several calls from within T&T and the region to support the invasion since he was chairman of Caricom, but he stood his ground and maintained our country’s long-standing diplomatic policy of non-interference of a sovereign country’s internal affairs.
Indeed, the record reveals that Chambers totally refused to collude with the US in the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional invasion of Grenada on October 25,1983.That period was part of the difficult task for the new prime minister who encountered major challenges with the downward trend of the economy due to the drastic decline in oil prices.
Stance on the T&T economy
He appointed a high-profile committee under well-known economist William Demas which he labelled “Imperatives of Adjustment”, with the aim of implementing fundamental changes in all aspect of governance in the country.
Several trade unions protested the measures adopted by Chambers, with public servants being the main protagonist, demanding a 15 per cent increase in their salaries.
The 65,000-strong union embarked on a vociferous campaign against the PNM government, and Chambers in particular.
It resulted in the PNM’s first electoral defeat in a general election in December1986, losing 33 seats, including Chambers’ St Ann’s East constituency.
However, in less than three months after the massive defeat, Chambers was vindicated when the new National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government, under Robinson, implemented a draconian budget by slashing ten per cent in salaries for public servants and eliminating the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).
History would reveal that it was the Patrick Manning-led PNM government that restored the salaries for public servants at great expense to taxpayers.
Conclusion
As political leader, Chambers never took his eyes off the party, and it was during that controversial and acrimonious period that he ensured the PNM presence was in Tobago when for the second time, a convention was held in the sister isle.
He ensured there was an organic link between the political leader and constituencies, along with the units of the party like the women’s and youth leagues.
There was a close relationship between the Women’s League and PM Chambers since he attended several activities under their auspices, including the annual conferences.
Chambers will be remembered for his courageous and patriotic stance regarding the Grenada invasion, his bold move in setting the stage for local manufacturers to dominate the Caribbean with their products and, above all, his consistency of interacting with party members and supporters will be the hallmark of his outstanding political career. He instilled national pride with the naming of national monuments after our own local heroes, namely Williams, Audrey Jeffers, Uriah “Buzz” Butler and Claude Noel were but a few.
He also established an international record when he announced that August 1 will be a public holiday in commemoration of Emancipation Day, making T&T the first country in the world to officially recognise the celebrations.
The late Lloyd Best was among many nationals who described Chambers as one of the best finance ministers in the country.
What also stands out with Chambers’ personality was his dignified posture post-1986 when the PNM lost a general election for the first time. He immediately resigned as political leader and never got involved in any national discussions or party affairs.
A man of the people, honest, his simple lifestyle and love for T&T, George Michael Chambers left an unblemished record, and it is my sincere wish that he will be appropriately recognised as the party celebrates its 66th anniversary.
—Ashton Ford is the former general secretary of the PNM.