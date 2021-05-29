His story tells, full circle

Family and home.
Those are the images Indian Arrival Day evoke in the ticking mind of mas designer Valmiki Maharaj.
The Lost Tribe creative director says he will spend today ruminating on stories relayed by his beloved mother Basdaye and other family members who no longer walk this earth, knowing that with his every breath he carries on their legacy.
“Personally, when I think of arrival, I’m reminded a lot about stories from my mum and members of my family who are no longer with us. So, in a way I think of family and home,” a reflective Maharaj started during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
“To be honest I think I have long parted from the concept of just ‘Indian’ arrival to the idea of ‘arrival’… the idea of ‘those who came’,” he continued thoughtfully.
Maharaj insists today should go beyond celebrating the achievements and contributions of an ethnic group towards embracing their full story: “the good the bad and the ugly”.
“What our stories are and what strength there is in knowing our stories: the good the bad and the ugly. There is power in knowing and owning in our charting the way forward to the future,” he nodded.
Journey to Taj
In 2019 Maharaj brought that holistic vision of his people to colourful life with his Large-Band-of-the-Year-winning Taj presentation at Carnival.
Inspired by his 2017 trip to India, Taj is a story of personal love, loss and grief. Maharaj was forced to cut short his exploration of the motherland and return home to Trinidad, to be at his ailing mother’s bedside as she journeyed to meet the ancestors.
“One thing I could say is that my mum was a good storyteller so there is this one story about my great, great grandmother coming here that is wrapped in mystery, thrill and fantasy that she used to tell me as a child. It’s a good story and one that kept me up at night when she was trying to put me to sleep,” he laughed.
Basdaye echoed many accounts of past generations being born in barracks on the plantations and her experiences as a child in post-independence Trinidad and Tobago to a young, fascinated Maharaj.
“It just always seemed like something out of a story book, both good and bad. Something that I just always saw so vividly, maybe it was my crazy mind, I see it as vividly today as the day that she told me,” Maharaj recounted.
“Heritage was always a big part of my upbringing. It’s hard to say which practice is from where, but I can say that my life is very much grounded in these lessons and practices. Some have evolved with me and I hope to one day pass them on through my work and my storytelling, hopefully I’m as good as mum.”
A callaloo of expression
Art is an expression of life and Maharaj’s lauded creations reflect his dynamic upbringing. At a young age he was immersed in the deep end of East Indian culture, spending his Saturday mornings swimming in music, theatre and art from the subcontinent.
“As a child, my parents took me to ‘Ashram’, here I met my guru, Prof HS Adesh and spent all the Saturdays of my youth learning music, poetry, theatre, art and learning life lessons. If me and my work are the final product those elements are the ingredients.
“It allows me to express myself creatively through Indian classical music and art and explore notes as a subset to expressing through costuming and movement. It allows me to see and love both sides when the world sometimes tries to force me to choose one.
“I don’t think my parents knew fully what they did for me then, but they exposed me to a part of my culture that they themselves did not know and could not teach me, and so they took me to who could. It isn’t something I speak of often, but this space introduced me to creativity and opened doors in my mind that I can’t fully describe but fully recognise. I thank them every day through my work,” he said.
Despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic Maharaj brought his unique creative touch to the virtual Carnival celebraitons, earlier this year. His visual work enhanced the One Yard online charity concert and directed the look-and-feel of the film Lavway which debuted on national TV on Valentine’s Day.
Maharaj says he is currently working on a follow up to Lavway, as well as, exploring other stories worth telling.
“The environment change from physical to virtual has kept me on my toes, but I can tell you honestly, my creativity and innovation senses have been at an all-time high. I’m dreaming, writing, creating and producing as much as I can.
“I feel there is so much scope for our stories and heritage to take shape in the language of the world, but also to be presented in a way that may be different to how we met them. I’ve been enjoying dreaming and exploring. I can’t tell you just yet exactly what we’re going to meet on the other end, but I know it’s going to be exciting and new… from crisis rises creativity,” he concluded.