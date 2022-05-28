Don’t give up. Whatever the current obstacles of your day-to-day there is always a way forward to a smoother road.
That’s the timely post-pandemic message from teenage gospel singer Alyssa Joseph in her new release “Don’t Give Up”.
Joseph, 15, urges nationals to rely on their faith in God in the uncertain days ahead, in the emotive, self-penned Shaka Pro-produced track. It’s a message she felt compelled to share after witnessing friends resort to self-harm and other destructive behaviours in a vain attempt to cope with their personal struggles. She sings:
Sometimes you feel like there’s no one for you/And no one cares for you /And no one understands your pain /But life is like driving/There’ll be rough roads and smooth roads/But you can’t stop, keep rolling
“Often when we are in the middle of difficult moments it’s tough to see a way out. That’s when we need a reminder that we are never alone, God is always by our side. All we need to do is call on him and he will show us the path,” an intuitive Joseph said, on Wednesday, of her latest release.
The fourth former at the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jammat Assocation (ASJA) Girls College, Charlieville said talking to mental health professionals, teachers, parents and trusted friends can also help ease the internal conflicts of depression.
“I know people who cut to distract themselves from depression, but suicide or self-harm is not a solution. A lot of people suffer from mental health issues and hurt themselves or loved ones. Sometimes you feel like there is no one for you and no one cares about you or understands your pain, but God is there for you. Talk to someone, get professional help before you do something that you will regret,” she added.
Called to serve
Joseph, who started singing at age three, is determined to use her music to make a positive difference in the lives of her listeners. The gifted singer/songwriter gained national recognition with her first single “Cry For Peace” when she was just nine years old. The song called for peace, love and brotherhood.
Since then, she has stayed the course with subsequent releases “You Fill Me Up” (2019), “Put Down the Gun” (2020) and “Keep Your Focus” (2022) encouraging her peers to make choices that create a positive impact in their communities.
“I’m a firm believer in Jesus Christ. His teachings, along with the support of my family, have brought me to this point. I feel compelled to share those messages and the best way I can communicate is through music.
“I hear melodies and harmonies in my head and the lyrics come to me easily. I know that this is my calling and I’m excited to continue growing and developing my talent knowing that if I inspire one person, if I get one person to listen and correct their path, it would have been worth the effort,” she concluded with a huge smile.
Listen to Alyssa Joseph’s new single “Don’t Give Up” on Spotify and iTunes and follow her across all social media platforms to be a part of her musical journey.