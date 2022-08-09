Holiday time with horses

JAVA (June, August Vacation) is in full swing at Healing with Horses (HwH) in Tobago. The magical park at Galla Trace, Buccoo, has been a hive of activity since the start of camp Call of the Wild, which runs until August 19.
From Mondays to Fridays, children, including those with special needs, ages six to 15 engage in music therapy, nature walks, dance and art class, baking and cooking class, equine nature therapy, sports and games, and treasure hunts.
This vacation camp is a time-honoured tradition at HwH, but this year is the first time the camp is being organised and supervised by the HwH youth board, which falls under the youth empowerment programme. All 25 members of the youth board have spent their vacation at HwH; today, they are paying it forward by ensuring that a new generation of children share the same experience.
“When I think about it, I get goosebumps,”says founder and president of Healing with Horses Veronika Danzer-La Fortune.
“It was always our dream that one day, the youths would take the reins and move HwH forward. All 25 members of the youth board are responsible and very involved in organising an educational and meaningful summer camp.”
This August, the team at HwH will celebrate two milestones: their 13th anniversary as a registered NGO (non-governmental organisation), and their patron “Jennifer”, who was the inspiration behind the NGO, will turn 34—making her the oldest horse in Trinidad and Tobago.
German native Danzer-La Fortune got the idea to create HwH when she visited Tobago to escape the rat race back home. She found Jennifer abandoned in a field and immediately, the wheels in the trained equestrian’s head began to turn. With 15 rescue horses, Danzer-La Fortune and her husband, Lennon La Fortune, created a place where children from different backgrounds, abilities and nationalities can come together to enjoy therapy and creative play.
Empowering youths, adults through horses
As the name Healing with Horses suggests, the premise of the NGO is based heavily on equine nature therapy, which incorporates horses into the therapeutic process. The NGO has provided therapy for children and adults with autism, cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome and behavioural problems.
Since its inception, the HwH family has used a holistic approach, which includes music, arts and craft, yoga, nature walks and equine therapy. All the sessions are done at the HwH’s magical park, which is outfitted with a playground, trampolines, a home garden, horse-riding ring, library, arts centre, a grooming area for horses and a tepee for story time. The integrated sessions have resulted in empowered youths and adults, including those of the differently abled community.
While society tends to forget disabled adults, they are welcomed with open arms at HwH—five special needs adults are currently employed with HwH. The benefits of the therapy are so evident that sponsors have come on board, and organisations have written numerous letters of support extolling the extraordinary work being accomplished by the NGO.
Maintaining the horses each month comes with a hefty cost. Over the years, it was a challenge finding grazing grounds for the animals. Now, the NGO has a grazing spot at Buccoo Point, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave HwH approval to use the estate before No Man’s Land where the animals graze on afternoons.
The success of HwH would not have been possible without the support from the Buccoo community and the strong networks they have created with organisations and individuals, says Danzer-La Fortune.
For more info on the camp Call of the Wild, call 639-0953, or visit www.healing-with-horses.org.