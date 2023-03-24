Calling all men! A conference, which will put the spotlight on issues affecting men on a daily basis, will take place next Saturday at Bishop’s Anstey, Trinity College East, from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.
Hosted by Rev Karen Alexis, founder of Walking in Freedom Ministry, The Gathering of Men Conference, which comes on the heels of celebrations for International Women’s Day (IWD), is aimed at not only placing the spotlight on men’s issues but also honouring and celebrating men.
A slate of noteworthy leaders is expected to speak at the conference, including Apostle Emanuel Vivian Duncan and Minister Michael Alexis (Millennial).
Panellists include Alexis Luke Quamina, Lieutenant Commander Garvin Heerah and Lyndon Balkran, with worship ministers, Pastor David Charles and Marc Isaac.
In a recent interview with the Express, Alexis said the men’s conference, with the theme “Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself,” is a platform for men to speak up and express themselves.
Men can expect to experience restoration, reformation, and healing.
“We need, as a society, to celebrate and turn the spotlight on the men. We are hoping to bridge the gap between two generations—the baby boomers and the millennials.
“It will be a time of introspection, restoration, and reformation. A time of healing,” Alexis said.
Alexis added, “We usually focus on women and children, but men are the backbone of a nation. They are called to lead their homes and certain aspects of society.
“This time we have decided to focus on the foundation; once we can rebuild this foundation, we can improve our nation.”
Alexis, a certified relationship facilitator, said men are not celebrated, understood, respected, or heard enough, “Some of our teaching points will include taking a good look at the man in the mirror (introspection), breaking generational curses, forgiveness,” Alexis said.
“Respect is one of the most important emotional needs of a man. It boosts his ego and his self-esteem.
“He feels appreciated for his efforts. Men must be respected in their homes, by their spouse and children. Affection is also very important to men, and there are numerous ways to express it.
“Men also appreciate affirmation. They need to know that they are appreciated, they need to hear that they are appreciated from their spouse and from their children, and we need to say it more often.
“Men also crave sexual fulfillment. It is one of the most important emotional needs in a relationship. They also need an understanding and empathetic wife.
“Sometimes, as women, we lack sensitivity, because we are selfish. We tend, as women, to focus on our needs and neglect the needs of the husband,” she said.
The Gathering of Men Conference comes on the heels of a successful women’s conference facilitated by Alexis.
Alexis, who travels the Caribbean conducting seminars and empowering families, said: “Before the Covid-19, I traveled to several Caribbean countries, conducting seminars and empowering the family in particular, addressing the needs of women and men.
“I am just God’s vehicle, wherever He is leading me, I will go and represent him. I could not have done it without Jesus. To Him all glory and honour to His name,” she said.
Food will be on sale at the all-day conference. For ticket information, please call 759-0471.