Calling all men! A conference, which will put the spotlight on issues affecting men on a daily basis, will take place next Saturday at Bishop’s Anstey, Trinity College East, from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Hosted by Rev Karen Alexis, founder of Walking in Freedom Ministry, The Gathering of Men Conference, which comes on the heels of celebrations for International Women’s Day (IWD), is aimed at not only placing the spotlight on men’s issues but also honouring and celebrating men.