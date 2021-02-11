The Rotary Club of Princes Town on Sunday hosted a medical outreach clinic in the rural community of Gangaram Trace in New Grant.
Approximately 50 residents gathered at the area’s recreation grounds for services being offered without charge.
While adhering to COVID-19 regulations, residents were offered medical screening and treatment, pharmacy and dental services, legal advice through Legal Aid representation, hygiene packages, clothing and meals throughout the day.
These services, residents said, came as a great relief to those who were not able to access them on an every-day basis. “It is nice to have access here, sometimes it is kind of hard so we are very grateful,” said one resident.
Created in an effort to provide essential services to communities in need, Club President, Rishi Ramlogan, told the Express that the clinic selected Gangaram Trace due to its isolation and proximity to healthcare. In addition to this, he said, the club was Inspired by the passing of former Rotarian, Rhea Nobbee, who resided in the area.
“We have a former Rotarian (Rhea Nobbee) who died this year, she was in line to become president. She was secretary of the club. She lived in the area and part of why we are here is to pay tribute to her. We learned from the Councilor that the nearest health centre is in Indian Walk in Princes Town. But it is rarely frequented by residents because of how far away it is and not everyone can access transport to get there.” he said.
Catered to serve approximately 150, Ramlogan said that residents would be screened beforehand to determine socio-economic circumstances. If persons are determined to be in need of additional aid, he said, the club would provide assistance. Those with medical conditions in need of further treatment, he said, would also be assisted through the Club and the South-West Regional Health Authority.
“We have at least six doctors here representing SWRHA and through them we will try to provide continued assistance. So if we meet someone here who we determine needs further help, we will do our best to get that done,” said Ramlogan.
Similar efforts, he said, were taken throughout the past years by the club. Medical clinics have been held in Brothers Road, Cunjal, Tableland and other areas.
“We choose the areas based on our assessments as Rotarians in our professional capacities. Based on what we know, we adjust. So. for example we knew of an area where one man was taking care of 40 dogs, so we took a vet out there. It is not just rural areas, we differentiate based on what is necessary. We do have quite a few things that we can provide,” he said.
In the upcoming year, he said, the Club plans to host similar drives. In the interim, he said, events such as device distribution, tree planting and fundraisings will be undertaken.
“We have multiple upcoming projects, we put a lot of work into reaching out to communities. So, we have a few fundraisers and other events. We have another medical being planned hopefully in the Barrackpore. We have tree planting, scholarships for students. We are planning to distribute devices to some children next month. We are planning that once the rotary club year ends, we can use our resources to get some more things done,” said Ramlogan.