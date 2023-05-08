Honouring the admins

“Who stole my springboard?” This intriguing theme had everyone pondering it on April 29 at MIC-IT’s annual Administrative Professionals event, “Unlocking Your True Professional Potential”, at MIC-IT’s headquarters. Every year, MIC-IT celebrates Administrative Professionals Day by having a coaching and mentoring symposium to exclusively honour and empower its admins.

Delivering the feature address was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George, who expressed that, from an early age, she learned to appreciate the importance of administrative professionals. “No one can steal your springboard. We must not only use but safeguard our respective springboard in the realisation of our potential, the key to our success.”

Also giving remarks was Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian who urged the admins to appreciate each other as well as recognise their power, agency, and their ability to drive success and growth.

While leadership coach/motivational speaker Luke Quamina delved into the origins of the word “potential” and exhorted listeners to harness their inner power, MIC-IT chairman, Prof Clement Imbert, enlightened the audience with the Latin phrase, “laborare est orare”, which means “to work is to pray” and urged them to love what they do. He persisted with physics, the “potential energy”, the energy waiting to be released, urging them to find the energy and release it in positive ways.

About “Unlocking”: In 2008, MIC-IT’s then-general manager of the Corporate Services Division, now deputy executive director, Keith Toby, and his former administrative assistant, now human resource manager, Carolyn Gopaul, founded this symposium to celebrate Administrative Professionals’ Week with motivational and spiritual features to encourage introspection and empowerment.

