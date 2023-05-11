Honouring the Blackmans’ musical ‘Legacy’

“Always give thanks and praise.”
Those were the dying instructions from Blackman family matriarch Mama Claudette Blackman to her musically gifted children on February 20, 2017.
Mama Claudette, 72, lost her lengthy battle with cancer that day, but left her family with a sacred duty to perform.
Twenty years earlier, the Blackmans lost their family head, soca and jamoo music inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman). Shorty died on July 12, 2000, of multiple myeloma—a cancer of the bone marrow. He was 59.
The family will host the Blackman Legacy concert next Wednesday, in honour of their father, at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The show will feature siblings Abbi, OC (Derek), Marge, Eldon, Nehilet and Isaac, alongside their soca-star niece, Nailah Blackman. Showtime is 9 p.m.
Next week Saturday, May 20, the Blackmans will then honour their mother at the Jamoo Praise Festival at their Piparo ranch. The marathon showcase, which starts at 1 p.m., will feature the full family band, as well as popular gospel acts Positive (Joel Murray), Jaron Nurse, Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Walters), Michelle Sylvester, Rizon (Shane Gibson) and calypsonians Luta (Morel Peters) and Sean Daniel, among others.
“There is definitely a sense of duty. Giving thanks is real important to us, that’s our foundation,” Nehilet Blackman told the Express about the upcoming showcases, during an open WhatsApp exchange yesterday.
Nehilet says sharing messages of peace, love and hope is a family commitment they all take seriously.
“Our mom’s last dying words was we must always be giving thanks and must always be thankful to Jesus and God and to always pray and worship. To have this week with two events, with my siblings and then the gospel event. It means everything.
“We came from one of the first families of music of Trinidad and Tobago, and to be part of the legacy and to have T&T be a part of it is something I am proud of. Just as Jamaica has the Marleys and the Morgans, we have to make an effort to keep the music alive and this is us making that effort to showcase and share the legacy of our mom and our dad,” Nehilet continued.
While Mama Claudette would be pleased to see acts outside of the family like Vanessa Briggs and Jahzy (Jahziel Daniell) recording and performing new jamoo music, she would be expecting more from her own children, Nehilet conceded.
“Her birthday is May 19. There is no other way we can celebrate her life than by bringing awareness to jamoo. Not much of us have been releasing jamoo music. I personally have put music on the back-burner and have been focusing on real estate full-time. But I feel like it’s my duty to represent the legacy and come out of early retirement and sing. I’m excited to do that. I feed on this level of emotion,” she added.
The music is in good hands
The third generation of the Blackman clan is already showing they can take the family musical legacy to new heights.
Look no further than soca music’s brightest young female star, Nailah Blackman, to see the possible future impact of their unique hybrid sound.
Nehilet predicts Nailah is only the first of a new class of Blackmans to emerge on the music scene, and is adamant the family has placed no pressure on the young star other than to continue being true to her own self-expression.
“This is her season, this is her time. At one point in time it was Isaac, at one point in time it was OC, yuh know Sheldon had his time, everybody would have had their season. Isaac took the family around the world—we went to Africa, Asia, all over the world.
“Nailah is now the third generation. It’s her season, her time to do it her way. Because of the rich culture we come from she is now doing her part of the legacy. Soca came off our father, the inventor. He was a sex symbol. He was a sexy man. And I think Nailah is now the sexy symbol and doing her thing.
“I see it as not her leading the way (for the family), but her doing her thing right now because this is her season. Before you know it, there are so many Blackmans to come. I’m very proud of her and she has our support to be herself,” she said.
The full story of the family’s next musical generation will be revealed in the years to come, she said. The talent among the tots is already evident, she added.
“The story is waiting to be told, where the younger generation is, but there is definitely raw talent among the rest of the grandchildren and we will see how it goes. Our plan is to really establish the Blackman Ranch and make it a historical site and museum for our dad.
“We have the Jamoo studios there as well, so we want to see how the younger generation can grow and express themselves musically. I think our method is different from our dad. We allow the free expression. I think Nailah showed it from a young age’ Isaac’s little daughter Zela—she’s exactly like Nailah was, writing full songs already at only three years old. I think there is a lot to see from the future generation,” Nehilet concluded.