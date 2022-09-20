Rowley was accompanied by Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles and her husband Noel Robinson, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey-Moore and Richard Sammy, Republic Bank general manager. Also present in the “sacred space” were Exodus manager Ainsworth Mohammed and deputy chairman of the board of governors, University of Trinidad and Tobago, Prof Clement Imbert and his wife Sharon. Consensus among the speakers was they were “proud” of Richards’ accomplishemnts.
Jereem “humbled”
Richards-Nelson said: “I felt proud. It is an honour to receive this award on behalf of my brother. He is humbled by the gesture. He loves pan. He saw it as the perfect opportunity to give the steelpan some prominence. We thank Exodus and the steelpan fraternity.”
Mohammed added: “We honoured him primarily because he caused the National Anthem to be played at the international ceremony. We are ecstatic he won the race. But he called for the National Anthem to be played on steelpan.”
Earlier on, in a release, Exodus had said: “Jereem’s bold request could help to highlight the national instrument as a symbol of our creativity and joie de vivre, and elevate it as an expression of all that is good and unique about us. His fervent plea was also timely as it coincided with Pan Month, recognised in August every year, in our nation.
“Jereem’s request was also made on television with global reach, viewed by millions. This act by itself would have served to bring pan to the attention of hundreds of thousands of persons across the Globe. Happily, our National Anthem was played on the steelpan at his medal ceremony.”
$3 million upgrade for
Exodus Pan Theatre
After the formalities, throngs of people in the stands and on the “greens” enjoyed melliflous steelpan music. Exodus played iconic calypsonian David Rudder’s “Dus in Yuh Face” and a Bajan medley.
Trinidad All Stars entralled guests with classics like Scrunter’s “Woman On The Bass”. They brought coolers stacked with alcoholic refreshments.
A slew of artistes delivered riveting performances including Sharlan Bailey, son of the late Winston Bailey (Shadow); Kernal Roberts, son of the late Aldwyn Roberts (Lord Kitchener); Terri Lyons, daughter of calypsonian Austin Lyons (SuperBlue); Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) son of the late calypsonian Merchant (Dennis Williams Franklyn); Wasafoli drummers and dancers and Republic Bank Extraordinaires tassa group.
Asked about the upgrade, Mohammed said: “It cost about $3 million. We covered all the bleachers and we enhanced the pan tent where we rehearse during the year. We extended the bar area and did a complete overhaul of it.
“We tiled the pan tent. We upgraded the restrooms and Exocubs (young players) upgrade the area. We planted the lawn. The lighting system of the panyard was improved. We have a natural amphitheatre. You can look down onto the performance. Everyone enjoyed themselves to the max.”
On the way forward for 2023, Mohammed said: “We plan to have monthly events. We are planning a night in October. Then in November, a big parang event and getting ready for Panorama.”