The very essence of a musical icon captured perfectly and immortalised in song is what two-time National Calypso Monarch - 2014 and 2015 - Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) has hand-delivered to local music fans with his calypso-meets-big-band hybrid “Hip-hip-hip-hoo-RAY” – an ode to legendary composer and steelband arranger Dr Ray Holman.
The musical tribute was written by Reynold Howard and produced by Owen Shade of In Shade Productions.
“This (tribute) was a no-brainer because of the influence Ray has had on my career. He is partly responsible for my biggest achievement in music,” Gordon, who worked closely with Holman for his back-to-back Calypso Monarch wins, told the Kitcharee.
“When I listen to the recording I feel it in a visceral way because everything I say, is in keeping with my experience with him, including the song and the style of music, and what he took abroad as a pan ambassador,”
Gordon continued.
Gordan details the Woodbrook-born musician’s trailblazing achievements atop a jazzy mid-tempo instrumentation with a distinctive 1960s swing sound.
Holman, 79, began playing the pan at age 13 with Invaders steel orchestra in 1957. Four years later, at just 17, he began arranging for the band. In 1963 he moved to Starlift and a year later, at age 20, became the youngest winner of the soloist competition at the 1964 Steelband Music Festival.
In 1969 he led Starlift to their first Panorama title with his arrangement of the late calypso legend Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “The Bull”. In 1971 Starlift again tasted Panorama victory with Holman’s arrangement of calypso icon Mighty Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) “Queen of the Band” tying for first place with Harmonites.
In 1972 Holman made history when he became the first man to compose, arrange and play his own tune “Pan on the Move” at Panorama. The band finished third. In 1974 Holman became a free agent and has arranged for several bands including Exodus, Pandemonium, Tokyo, Phase II Pan Groove and Power Stars.
Holman’s meticulous attention to detail is the characteristic that most sets him apart from his peers, Gordon said.
“Apart from the obvious musical genius, his attention to detail and willingness to be different is what really sets him apart. He always attempts to go against the grain and create musical ideas that are different. He stretches himself, and when I say stretch himself, I mean sometimes he goes into a state where he gets physically sick. Creating music at that level is really difficult. That commitment to the craft is what has made him different over the years. He would often say when people out partying he at home making music,” Gordon said.
Holman: “I’m flattered”
When Holman spoke with the Kitcharee he said he was “extremely flattered” by Gordon’s tribute.
“I am flattered that someone belonging to the younger generation, and with whom I had a close and extremely successful relationship, would decide to pay me such a sterling tribute.
The former Fatima College teacher and recipient of the Hummingbird Medal Silver in 1988 said its often difficult to tell the impact we make in other people’s lives.
“Sometimes, we never know how our actions or interactions impact other people. I am just thankful and grateful that they had a positive and enlightening effect on this very talented young artiste. I thank him for taking the time to put this tribute together and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Holman said.
Honour icons while they’re still here
Gordon, meanwhile, insisted there is great value in honouring icons while they are still alive and able to share in the experience.
“It’s better to do these tributes while our icon are alive, not only because they get to see and hear it, but because they can also still connect with the younger ones. When the person is present there is potential for connections, where those who don’t know the individual can hear and now see them in the flesh.”
The calypso bard said he engaged with several young pannists while creating the tribute to gauge their understanding and appreciation for the vast scope of work done over the years by Holman.
“I asked several young people in pan if they knew who Ray Holman is, and while most of them were aware of who he, is they didn’t know the extent of his work and contribution. That’s why I did this song in a narrative documentary style, so people can reflect on his career and now hopefully engage with him knowing and understanding the significance of all his remarkable achievements,” he explained.
Gordon credited Holman for “stretching him out of comfort zones” and forcing him to grow. It’s a lesson he is determined to pass on to young musicians and singers.
“Ray is a stickler for correctness in music and a perfectionist. That’s part of the difficulty and challenge in working with him, but is also the benefit. I definitely got frustrated. It was painful at times. On some occasions I had difficulty rising to the levels he demanded. It stretched me and forced me to grow and instilled values in how I get a particular piece of work down. He instilled that in me and now the challenge is getting music producers and musicians to comprehend that attention to detail.
“He always used to say to me when you put this (music) out, it out there for a lifetime. I’m nowhere close to that level and understanding of the technicalities of music, but what I try to do is replicate that work ethic and production value with everyone I work with,” Gordon concluded.
Chuck Gordon’s “Hip-Hip-Hoo-Ray”
Intro:
Hooray
Hooray for Ray Holman
Verse 1:
Some people are born greats
While others achieve greatness
Some are so fortunate
To have greatness thrust upon them
So, it is with Ray
Please listen to what I say
Because this talented Trinbagonian son
Seems to have all the gifts in one
Chorus
So, hip-hip-hip-hooRAY
hip-hip-hip-hooRAY
Tell all pan men give this one a play
For Ray
A composer, an arranger, a musical educator
A visionary with flare and a pan man extraordinaire
Verse 2
Panorama winner in ’69
And again in 71
For one call ‘Pan on de Move’
The first non-calypso tune (hum)
To win Panorama
He open the gates
For Boogsie Sharpe
Who played his own tune from the start
Chorus
(Tenor steelpan interlude)
Verse 3
Doctorate in 2021
Ray Holman plays on and on
Sky is the limit
On the moon one day he’ll orbit (for sure)
With God as his pilot
There is more surprises for us
He is a cultural ambassador
The best one we have had so far
Chorus