Hookie Weekend, the premier Caribbean summer spectacular in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV) brought together music, culture, and unforgettable experiences at the recently concluded weekend of festivities.
The events brought together a diverse community of music enthusiasts, artistes, creatives, and industry leaders who descended upon the Washington DC Metro Area for a weekend filled with celebration, connection, and pure bliss.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the nation’s capital, the five-day, six-event Juneteenth Weekend staple showcased the Caribbean region’s vibrant energy and rich cultural heritage, which by all accounts left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of attendees.
From intimate club events and pulsating stage shows to immersive themed cultural experiences and a swanky cooldown lounge party, the overall Hookie Weekend extravaganza delivered several highpoints for all in attendance.
Highlights of the weekend included an increased number of attendees from across the US, Canada, the Caribbean and even as far as Poland and Japan, major performances at the events “Release Therapy” and “Hookie DC” from soca stars Erphaan Alves, Lyrikal (Devon Martin), Voice (Aaron St Louis) and Bunji Garlin’ (Ian Alvarez)and patrons fully embracing the creative themes for this year’s “Lion’s Pride J’ouvert” and “Riddim & Road”.
Providing the soundtrack for the weekend’s slate of events was music by top DJs and MCs who represented various parts of the international Caribbean diaspora such as Mystic Vibes 6.0, Tony X, Cool Blaze, Barrie Hype, Lurbz, Lord Hype, Majestic, DeejBlaze, Selectah Kerry, and Back to Basics (who added his popular fete “Shine” to the Hookie Weekend revelry).
Hookie Weekend 2023 ended on a truly memorable note with the sold out official festival cool down affair “Oasis” where patrons lauded the promoters for an impressive experience.
A rep from the promoters, Hookie Life Entertainment shared, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Hookie Weekend 2023. The passion, energy, and support from the attendees have exceeded our expectations. Hookie Weekend is more than just a collective of Caribbean parties; it’s a celebration of unity, diversity, and the power of community.”
The Hookie Life Entertainment team would like to express its sincere gratitude to its sponsors, partners, vendors, and volunteers for their invaluable contributions in bringing this weekend of events to life. The collaborative effort and dedication of all involved ensured a seamless and memorable experience for all participants.
