Hope brought alive by Lydian Singers

The Lydian Singers

The Lydian Singers. PHOTOS: ANDREA DE SILVA

The Lydians presented their Christmas concert “Arise, Shine!” at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on December 11 and 12, performing perennial classics such as the “Hallelujah Chorus”, “O Holy Night” and parang favourites. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, the show also emphasised messages that infused patrons with feelings of love and a sense of optimism in a time when many are struggling in various ways due to the pandemic.

That message was captured perfectly in the song “Sing to the Moon” by Laura Mvula. With lyrics “Hey there you shattered in a thousand pieces, weeping in the darkest night” and “Sing to the moon and the stars will shine over you, lead you to the other side”, the song is one that urges listeners to not give up, despite their circumstances.

Many of the songs that the choir performed were arranged and remounted by young composers and arrangers resident at the choir.

In addition to “Mary’s Song”, the Lydian Steel Ensemble, led by Steel Captain Astra Noel, performed four pieces: “D’ Local Something”, an original arrangement of calypsoes and soca parang by one of its members Kwesi Moore; “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, re-imagined for pan,;a baroque overture and Shostakovich’s “Jazz Suite Waltz No 2”.

“Arise, Shine!’”was the Lydians the first in-person event for the choir since the pandemic began.

Remy fires one for the legends of parang

RemBunction. Remy. Roland Yearwood. Whatever you call him, all those names are sure to evoke a good time, especially at Christmas.

Remy, the name preferred by family and friends, has proven to be an impressive creative force delivering relatable and at times quite comical music, animation and visual content.

Bracing for a tough Christmas

Christmas will never be the same for chutney star Kris “KI” Persad and his family.

The Persads will celebrate their first Christmas without family matriarch Maya Persad who died in her sleep on October 24 at the age of 62. The former beauty queen, born Maya Sahadeo, was the second runner-up in the Miss Trinidad and Tobago contest for the Miss World International pageant in 1982. Maya was also a former Express employee.

A table for ‘12byRishi’

Rishi Ramoutar is a master artist, wielding bristles of wood and steel to manipulate food atop a ceramic canvas.

Much like the best visual creatives, Ramoutar uses the raw materials at his disposal to create original pieces of art. The classically trained chef has combined a formal culinary education with a deep passion for local food to create an entirely new experience he calls 12byRishi.

Joy around de ole Christmas tree

A warm embrace from an old friend.

That’s the comforting feeling soul/gospel singer Sherry Lewis says she experiences every time she hears Lennox Gray’s 1978 Christmas classic “Around My Christmas Tree”.