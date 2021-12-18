Hope brought alive by Lydian Singers

The Lydians presented their Christmas concert “Arise, Shine!” at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on December 11 and 12, performing perennial classics such as the “Hallelujah Chorus”, “O Holy Night” and parang favourites. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, the show also emphasised messages that infused patrons with feelings of love and a sense of optimism in a time when many are struggling in various ways due to the pandemic.
That message was captured perfectly in the song “Sing to the Moon” by Laura Mvula. With lyrics “Hey there you shattered in a thousand pieces, weeping in the darkest night” and “Sing to the moon and the stars will shine over you, lead you to the other side”, the song is one that urges listeners to not give up, despite their circumstances.
Many of the songs that the choir performed were arranged and remounted by young composers and arrangers resident at the choir.
In addition to “Mary’s Song”, the Lydian Steel Ensemble, led by Steel Captain Astra Noel, performed four pieces: “D’ Local Something”, an original arrangement of calypsoes and soca parang by one of its members Kwesi Moore; “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, re-imagined for pan,;a baroque overture and Shostakovich’s “Jazz Suite Waltz No 2”.
“Arise, Shine!’”was the Lydians the first in-person event for the choir since the pandemic began.