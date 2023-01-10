Hopes and dreams for 2023

AS citizens settle down for the first few days of the New Year, a call has been made for them to pray more for their country. It came from several prominent people who extended best wishes, good health and a better quality of life to the citizenry for 2023. They also yearned for Trinidad and Tobago to be crime-free and pleaded with people to strive to “be their brothers’ keepers”.
Former planning minister Dr Bhoe Tewarie:
“I think 2022 has been the hardest year ever for many. This country has been stressed by multiple challenges over the years. My wish and my hope is that 2023 will be a better year; not just for the privileged, but for everyone. The consequences of Covid-19 for 2022 and the economic downturn over the last seven years, does not offer us a lot of promise for 2023.
But people, on the whole, citizens deserve a better life. They deserve a better quality of life. I hope it will be among the priorities of the government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Parliament.”
Veteran musician Roy Cape:
“I wish things could improve; that people would be able to look forward to better and brighter things. We need a little togetherness, love and unity. The country has gone through some stages like Independence. Young people are going to see more stages. There is room for improvement. It needs serious people.”
Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland :
“I would wish all of Trinidad and Tobago good health, prosperity and safety and security. And the recommitment to each other and our beloved country of Trinidad and Tobago. I would want to see, particularly for Port of Spain South, an injection of more economic activity. There is an appetite for it. We need it in order to strengthen our community ties and to create other activities that are attractive to the young minds. I want to touch the hearts and souls and minds of the constituents. It is both physical and non physical.”
Former Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (T&TUTA) president Devanand Sinanan:
“I wish everyone a productive new term and a calendar year ahead. For the pupils who are writing SEA, I wish them all the best in their preparations. I am hoping more people in the national community will speak out against children, including migrants, not being able to attend school. We did not just sign, but we ratified the United Nations convention on the rights of the child, which guarantees children to the right to school and education. I am hoping the State will take a position on the issue. Can you imagine what will happen when we have throngs of illiterate migrant children? It is something I am really worried about. It pains me when I see children who should be in school roaming the streets. As a society, we continue to label all the migrants as ‘sex workers’ and it is a sad indictment on our society. They are economic migrants looking for a better life. As a civil and democratic society, we ought to treat migrants in a humane manner. We should not be exploiting them.”
Former Calypso Monarch Helon Francis:
“I just wish for a successful season. I want to produce what I envision. My music must portray the elements of how I feel. I am honoured to be working on my 2023 songs with the great arranger Leston Paul. It will be a blend of youth and experience. All the best to my fellow entertainers.”
Former public utilities minister Ancil Antoine:
“I hope the crime would cease. We need to pray and ask God to bless our country. We need to nurture our children. As the late Dr Eric Williams said: ‘They (children and youths) carry the future of the nation in their school bags.’ Let us return to the old time days when parents read to their children. Reading is important for success. Let us look out for each other. Strive to be happy. Trinidad and Tobago is still a beautiful place.”
Arima calypsonian Cardinal (Elon Baggoo):
“I would like to wish the country the very best in terms of health and the economy. I want to see the crime rate decline. [Today] we are living in jail. As a boy, I would sleep with my windows open. [Now] we have to keep our house closed and plenty of burglar proofing. You have to be watching who is following you. We have to look out for each other. Those in authority should do what they have to do. Honest people are poor because they are honest. They work hard and they cherish the little money and possession they have. May God continue to bless us all.”
Extempo champion Black Sage (Phillip Murray):
“I want peace and harmony. I wish the economy could be in a better place. We have heard NCC chairman Winston Peters talking about ‘the Mother of All Carnivals.’ I hope we have a beautiful, crime free Carnival. The creatives have been suffering for so long. We had no income during Covid-19. I am hearing Gypsy will get about $145 or $147 million. I hope the money will go down to the calypsonians, not just the first three, and the traditional mas characters like Paramin Devils. Stop giving the contractors all the money. All the tents. Put money in the hands of the people who make the Carnival. I wish for peace love and harmony and continued economic growth.
Prince Unique (Jeffrey Thomas):
“I want a reduction in crime for 2023. We can work towards living and sharing more love. My wish is for the nation to pray. Take our problems, woes and sorrows to the Lord in prayer.”
Councillor for Valencia East/Toco Terry Rondon:
“Peace, love and happiness and co-operation at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. I hope we can start to work to develop areas like proper drainage and proper roads. I want to see more developed area in Toco and the beaches should have better infrastructure.”
“I want to wish everybody all the best, I wish all my colleagues the best. Let us work together as a team to ensure burgesses get a proper water supply. The country needs a plethora of prayers. There is too much anger.”
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr David Toby:
“I wish the whole country could unite. We could be a better place in 2023. I wish everyone good health and prosperity. I hope the economy would improve. We are going through a bit of a challenge economically. But we will get out of it, by the grace of God.”