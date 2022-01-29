Horns of hope

It’s a message of hope birthed on the plains of East Africa and now echoed through the Caribbean diaspora by soca band Brass 2 Da World (B2W).
“Tutafani”, a Swahili expression that roughly translates to we will make it, is the first release from B2W for 2022. Produced by band leader Burt Marcellin and written and sung by lead singer Snakey (Heaven Charles), the St Joseph-based band says the song “is a window of hope that people can share” during the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to do something special. We saw a lot of negatives coming out of the pandemic situation, like our brothers and sisters losing loved ones, many struggling to keep their businesses afloat, opportunities shrinking. We all agreed that something positive was needed in our society.
“Every member came up with their ideas and it all merged into the strong belief that we needed to do a song with a window of hope, something with a nice melody and easy sing along. And so ‘Tutafani’ was born,” Marcellin explained during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Marcellin, son of the late iconic musician Mano Marcellin, said beyond a song of hope “Tutafani” is a reinforcement of the power of positive belief. He recounted that during the recording of the song last year, Snakey had to rush out of studio to attend to a fire at his home.
“We want people to think positive in belief that we will come through this time of our lives. That we will once again rise and be free from the fear of just walking outside. And believe it or not, while we were recording this tune in studio, one of our lead singers Snakey had the most unfortunate news that his house was on fire.
“He had to rush out of the studio to deal with the situation. He has been inserted in our story. Our brother now had to rise from the ashes, for in our song, out of the ashes there will be victory. And we are here to help him rise,” Marcellin said.
A time to hone skills
The past 24 months provided the perfect opportunity for musicians and entertainers to fine tune their craft, Marcellin said. B2W stayed connected via Zoom rehearsals during the months of lockdown last year, he said.
“With the lockdown of the whole music industry we saw the need to keep our members engaged. We got together through Zoom meetings and we were able to practise, individually and as a group through this medium. From the inception of the B2W, we have always strived to do band projects. One of the things we have been preaching to members and colleagues is to curb their enthusiasm. I urge my members to go back to the rudiments and master their craft, so when everything opens back up, they will be able to take their performance to another level,” Marcellin recalled.
Out of those intricate practice sessions came the idea to stage a Las Vegas type musical theatre production, he revealed. The showcase will combine music, stage set production and acting, he explained.
“Our members are more than musicians, we have a lot of resources, talented individuals in the band and so we have been able to capitalise on this by planning a theatre production. For the last couple of months we have put all our energies into doing this. We are deep into creating a production which combines music, stage set production and theatre. Presently we have external help in terms of marketing the production locally and internationally. This has been our main focus,” Marcellin said.
Safe zone events a thin line to walk
Marcellin said while he is elated at the recent okay on safe zone events by Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, he remains conflicted about doing live shows over worry for the safety of both his bandmates and their fans.
“Having known a lot of people that didn’t make it, a lot of friends, business associates and family members that passed, I feel like I am walking a thin line,” Marcellin said.
“Yes, there is an opportunity to exhale, but my reality is the safety of my members and by extension our families. I didn’t mind waiting a little longer for these safe zones to open back if it gives us a safer environment to perform. “Yet, I do not deny that the opportunity to perform is a relief and will bring much needed relief to many artistes.”
B2W is currently booked to perform at Guerra Carnival in Venezuela from February 25 to 28 he revealed. However, that festival is currently under review by the Venezuelan government after recent spikes in Covid cases in the South American country. B2W is also booked to appear at Boston (USA) and Montreal (Canada) Carnival later this year.
“We are still awaiting confirmation on that. We have also gotten calls to do two performances locally so far; we understand that people are presently in planning stage. We will definitely be doing the NCC (National Carnival Commission) Brass Bacchanal.
“As I said before, we have been putting all our efforts into a Las Vegas type show. This production incorporates music and theatre and will be the most prominent thing that will be coming out of the B2W camp. A good 2022 will be a massively successful show and a return to normal life for all,” Marcellin concluded.