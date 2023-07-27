Hosay back in full force tonight

“We coming out on de road in full force.”
That was the emphatic declaration from St James/Cocorite Hosay Association secretary Jameel “Jappa” Bisnath on the eve of tonight’s Big Hosay commemoration in St James.
Hosay is the annual Muslim commemoration of the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandsons, Hassan and Hussein, at the Battle of Kerbala in Persia.
Bisnath and his team started this year’s observances with Flag Night, on Wednesday, where the first procession took place. Hundreds of devotees walked along the Western Main Road carrying multi-coloured flags to symbolise the beginning of the Battle of Kerbala, in which the brothers lost their lives.
The celebrations continued last night, at Little Hosay, where miniature Tadjahs were carried slowly through the streets to tassa drums.
Tonight, at Big Hosay, the popular large Tadjahs will make an appearance, again accompanied by tassa drummer, before the four-day procession ends tomorrow with Big Hosay Day.
The Tadjahs will make their appearance as early as 6.30 a.m. for the daylight procession. They will be led through the streets to an open field, where, in simulation of the battle they “dance” with each other. A special prayer will be offered for the dead, as this part of the proceedings represent the entombment of the brothers.
“Hosay is really something that does grow on you,” Bisnath said.
“From the time the first flag hit the road, men come from all over, Princes Town, Chaguanas, all over. Men taking day off and all. I have a partner come from Miami on Flag Night.”
First full post-pandemic
observance
Bisnath said many celebrants stayed away from last year’s return to the streets, fearing the spread of Covid-19. This year, with restrictions completely lifted, more families and elder folks are back participating.
“Last year was the first year we came back out and it was good, but people was still cautious. This year with the whole country open up, we seeing the whole community coming out,” he said.
Muslims and non-Muslims alike celebrate Hosay in St James, Bisnath noted.
“St James is unique because the ancestors was always open. Anybody could participate, no matter religion, once you do your fasting and follow the rules of the houses, you could be a part of the thing,” he added.
History of Hosay in T&T
A Creole distortion of the name Hussein, Hosay is the common name for the Muharram observances which were referred to as taziya-dari (tadjah) in the 1800s. Muharram has its antecedents within Shi’ite Islam.
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is usually marked by fasting and prayer. In 679 AD, on the tenth day of the month of Muharram (known as Ahsura), Hussein, his family and companions were ambushed on the way to Kufa because he would not pledge allegiance to Yazid, the second son of Umayyad Caliph.
Shia Muslims, grieving at the circumstances of the slaughter of Hussein and his family, mourn their deaths for ten days annually during the month of Muharram. On the tenth day, Imam Hussein’s slaughter and final martyrdom is commemorated in a dramatic procession on the streets.
The first noted observance of Hosay in Trinidad and Tobago was in 1847 in the streets of San Fernando, and there is evidence of celebrations in Chaguanas and St James from as far back as 1865.
Prior to the Muharram Massacre in 1884, Hosay celebrations were observed annually in the towns of Sangre Grande, Brazil/Talparo, Arouca, Tacarigua (Dinsley Village), Tunapuna, Curepe, San Juan, St James, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Couva, Princes Town and Cedros.
“Our ancestors started it so many years ago and we are just maintaining the traditions,” Bisnath said.
Maintaining those traditions also mean passing them on to the next generation, he added.
“Some yards, like our Bis Ali yard, would be doing tassa workshop in September to teach the art form for free to anybody of any age who want to learn to play. We include the youths in building the small Tadjahs so they get that experience.
“The art form will die a natural death if you don’t teach the next generation. We must put mechanism in place to continue the growth in community.”
St James Hosay schedule
Today
Big Hosay Night, Western Main Road, St James — 10.30 p.m. to 3.30 a.m.
Tomorrow
Big Hosay Day, Western Main Road, St James — 11 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.